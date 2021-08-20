First Look at Superman vs. Lobo, a Black Label Comic Not About Batman

DC Comics has released a preview of Superman vs Lobo #1, a new comic by Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, Mirka Andolfo, and Arif Prianto hitting stores on Tuesday from… wait a minute… from DC Black Label?! A Black Label comic that isn't about Batman, The Joker, or Harley Quinn? Who approved this?! Heads are going to roll at DC when editorial finds out about that!

Wait a minute… we've only got the first few pages in this preview. Maybe Batman will show up after that? Here's hoping.

Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN VS LOBO #1 (OF 3) CVR A MIRKA ANDOLFO (MR)
(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo
What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That's what readers find out when Superman runs into Lobo. Think of it like a boy scout joining a biker gang. What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on his own, or the chaos of trying to stop him? I smell a team-up, fanboys! Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels. And he does not like competition. This means Superman and Lobo must go. Further complicating things is Dr. Flik, a scientist determined to study the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia respectively. What can she glean from the hero who lost everything as a baby and the bad, bad boy who made it all go away just for the heck of it? From writers Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie the team behind the indie hit Money Shot and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new superhero epic!
Retail:$6.99
Initial Due Date:06/25/2021
FOC Date: 07/25/2021
In-Store Date: 08/24/2021
UPC: 76194137298300111
Product Code: 0621DC025

