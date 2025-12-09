Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, Dungeons Of Doom

First Look Inside The Dungeons Of Doom From Marvel Comics

First Look inside the Dungeons Of Doom by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Carlos Magno, Robert Gill, Justin Mason and George Jeanty

Article Summary Dungeons Of Doom spins out of One World Under Doom, launching January from top Marvel creators.

Latveria descends into chaos as factions race to claim Doctor Doom’s powerful hidden technology.

Anthology stories pit Marvel heroes and villains against monsters and traps in Doom’s secret dungeons.

Only those daring enough will survive the horrors and mysteries lurking beneath Doom’s abandoned castle.

Spinning out of One World Under Doom, Dungeons Of Doom by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Carlos Magno, Robert Gill, Justin Mason and George Jeanty, launching in January, set in the aftermath of One World Under Doom…

"With Doctor Doom gone, the nation of Latveria is now in a state of chaos! DUNGEONS OF DOOM picks up in the smouldering aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM and cracks open the once-Emperor's vault to unveil the secrets and horrors that lie within. Featuring stories by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Benjamin Percy, with art by Robert Gill, Georges Jeanty, Carlos Magno, and Justin Mason, this anthology is an arms race for the future of the Marvel Universe, with Latveria caught in the crossfire. Different parties, all with conflicting interests, have converged on Latervia, hoping to claim Doom's technology for themselves. Meanwhile, the Latverian Freedom Fighters hold the line against these intruders. The first story, with art by Carlos Magno, sees Red Hulk clash with Hydra as they both try to enter Doom's dungeons. Then, artist Robert Gill depicts some of the horrors that lurk beneath the fortress as the Latverian Freedom Fighters face a gruesome, many-eyed monster. A solo Wakandan agent is also sent to the Latverian battlefront in the issue's third story. Drawn by Justin Mason, this super spy stealthily drops in from the skies and charts his own path to the Dungeons of Doom. In the final story with art by Georges Jeanty, Hydra agents are seen looting one of the dungeons of all its worth, getting their hands on a particularly mysterious axe. What treasures and horrors lie beneath the castle? You'll have to read DUNGEONS OF DOOM #1 to find out!"

DUNGEONS OF DOOM #1 (OF 3)

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO, ROBERT GILL, JUSTIN MASON & GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/14

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM'S EPIC AFTERMATH!

Follow this all-star group of creators into the darkest depths of Latveria, for even when Doom falls, his power remains! Across three pulse-pounding issues, meet a new cast of characters from various corners of the Marvel Universe as they seek to plunder Doom's unmatched armory, only to learn the hard way that even in absence, Doom leaves nothing unattended, especially his greatest secrets….

With Doom's castle empty and masterless, the superpowers of the world race to claim and control the untold power and technology that await inside. But when an explosion sends them all plummeting into a dungeon labyrinth that none of them knew was there, what began as an arms race becomes a terrifying game of survival. Who, if any, will survive? And what horrors lie within the DUNGEONS OF DOOM?

"Ben Percy is a kindred spirit, and we both love horror books," shared Johnson. "Without spoiling the events that lead up to this series, there's going to be a big conflict in Latveria, and all these factions end up in a place they didn't ever know that was there. It gives us a set up for a horror anthology in the Marvel Universe, where we'll see various factions of the Marvel Universe opening these doors and finding these horrors that Doom has been keeping hidden."

