First Look At Rogue #1 by Erica Schultz and Luigi Zagaria

As Rigue says goodby to Gambit.... a first look at Rogue #1 by Erica Schultz and Luigi Zagaria for Januaey 2026

Article Summary Get an exclusive first look at Rogue #1 by Erica Schultz and Luigi Zagaria, set for January 2026.

Rogue leaves Gambit and Haven House to confront her Brotherhood past and secrets with Mystique and Destiny.

Erica Schultz explores Rogue's fractured memories, her struggle for redemption, and complicated family ties.

New threats from Sabretooth, Constrictor, and Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. promise action and emotional depth.

The upcoming new Rogue comic book series has seen writer Erica Schultz discuss what's coming, as well as the solicits for Rogue #3 in March which I will no doubt add to the Frankensteining of March 2026 at a later date. As Rogue must leave behind her life with Gambit at Haven House in Uncanny X-Men to confront her villainous past, her time on the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and her mothers. Mystique and Destiny. Though it begins with Gambit and Rogue fighting a giant possum, alongside Ransom, one of the young mutant Outliers they've taken under their wing, before Rogue says goodbye to Gambit and flies across the country to meet Mystique and Destiny, with echoes of her past flashing before her eyes, with Sabretooth, Constrictor and Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S.…

Erica Schultz writes that "Rogue has been my favorite character in the Marvel Universe since I started reading comics in the late 80s and early 90s. (I'm old, I know.) To have this opportunity to add to her mythology is a great honor. We know Rogue had a shady past with the Brotherhood, but we also know that her memories are still all jumbled. Even with the help of all the king's telepaths and all the queen's astral plane therapy, can we ever truly put Rogue back together again? It's interesting how the mind fractures to protect itself sometimes. That's happened to Rogue with Carol Danvers and other people she's siphoned from. But what if there's something so bad that your mind basically erases almost all traces of it ever happening? Almost… Gail Simone and David Marquez have done a fantastic job of showing the true love Remy and Rogue have for each other in UNCANNY X-MEN (2024). I wanted to make sure that Luigi and I keep that going. Also, since Mystique has a unique status quo now [after] her solo adventure by Declan Shalvey, it's fun to see how that influences her and her interactions with Rogue. They've always had a complicated relationship, and like all mother-daughter relationships, there's some rockiness that goes along with it. Just know that the story shows Rogue as a real human with flaws and all. The question is… will we still love her the same when this adventure is all said and done? Rogue's whole adult life has been in service of penance for her past deeds. She thought she'd be done with it, but some people just can't forgive or forget. Should they have to? You decide."

Rogue (2026) #1 (of 5) by Erica Schultz , Luigi Zagaria

YOU CAN'T OUTRUN THE PAST! Rogue has an idyllic life with her sweet Remy LeBeau , but there are still skeletons in her closet…ones that come out when she least expects it. Rogue has worked so hard to leave her villainous past behind. Unfortunately, the past doesn't stay in the past. What happens when it slams you right in the face? What past sin would make Rogue leave Haven House? Do Mystique and Destiny hold the answer?

Rogue and Mystique have always had a complicated relationship, and it's not getting any easier. Rather than tell the whole truth, Mystique channels Destiny and gives Rogue a vague summary of what happened that night at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. all those years ago. Rogue thought her Brotherhood of Evil Mutants days were behind her, but that couldn't be further from the truth. With the cryptic visions of her past plaguing her present, Rogue finds an inhospitable group of mutant haters on her road to the truth. Mystique continues to hold back crucial information as Rogue feels herself driven mad by visions of Sabretooth and the Constrictor on a mission long forgotten.

What will Constrictor be able to tell Rogue about Sabretooth, and what happened at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S.? Hopefully, it won't cost her more than the bus fare to Chicago, but that's never the case… On Sale 3/2

