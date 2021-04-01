First Preview Of V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary Comic, Out in May

As first revealed by Bleeding Cool back in July, author V.E. Schwab has created a new comic book series for Titan Comics set in the world created by her superfiction Vicious and Vengeful novels and set between the two, from May 2021.

At Comic-Con@Home, V.E. Schwab told the online audience "So I have two really big fantasy or science fiction series one of them is A Darker Shade of Magic which obviously gave way to the Steel Prince comics and my other is called Vicious or the Villain series which is about supervillains. It's about people who discovered that the result from near-death experiences are superpowers and they set out to manufacture their own supernatural abilities controlling their suicides and resurrections. It is like an ultimate antihero slash very proud villain tale and the people in this world who are come out with superpowers out of these near-death experiences are called Extraordinaries or EOs and so I have a brand new comic book series coming soon that focuses on a group of young EOs".

So we have the new Extraordinary graphic novels, spinning out of V.E. Schwab's Villain series. As to its visual aesthetic "Very different because the books are very different vibe from shades of magic so something very new but definitely still me. It's gonna be really interesting to see the visual element to it because the superpowers tend to have a very visual component to them so I tend to like that kind of cinematic aesthetic and so I think if you're a fan of the Steel Prince cinematic aesthetic and their magic I would say that my superpowers tend to exist in a similar code."

You can see the whole panel here. and the first look at lettered pages to V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary #0, out in May, below. And a new trailer too.

V. E. SCHWAB'S EXTRAORDINARY #0

Creator: V. E. Schwab

Artist: Enid Balam

FC • 24pp • $1

On Sale May 5, 2021

COVER ARTIST(S): ENID BALAM (CVR A)

BRAND NEW SERIES expands deeper into the world of Schwab's critically acclaimed novels Vicious and Vengeful. Set in the years between VICIOUS and VENGEFUL, "ExtraOrdinary" follows a teenage girl named Charlotte Tills who survives a bus crash and becomes EO-ExtraOrdinary, gaining the ability to see people's deaths in reflective surfaces.