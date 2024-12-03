Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: brian k vaughan, saga

First Two Pages Of Saga #71, Delayed Until January 2025

First two pages of Saga #71 by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples revealed, as the Image comic is delayed until January 2025.

Article Summary Saga #71 delayed to January 2025, despite being fully completed.

Brian K Vaughan apologizes for the unforeseen printing delay.

Exclusive first look at two new pages from Saga #71.

Volume 12 is on track for its original April release date.

In his latest newsletter, after getting distracted by many other projects, Brian K Vaughan got around to talking about the future of Saga. And Saga #71 should have been out about now. It is currently listed for the end of the year, but may get later than that.

"First of all, the good news: this issue is completely done, 100% written, drawn, colored and lettered (including perhaps the longest letter column yet designed by Fonografiks), and I think it's pretty f-cking wonderful… The less awesome news: our patient friends at Image Comics will do their best to get this issue into your hands as soon as humanly possible, but after some unavoidable delays on our end, we now have to wait our turn at the printer, and with the holidays approaching, this next chapter likely won't make it to stores until early January. I'm terribly sorry. We take our solicitation dates extremely seriously, and I feel like shit the handful of times in my nearly 30-year career that comics have ever missed them, but as I've mentioned in the past, Saga's entire creative team is still just Fiona, Fonografiks and me, and when unforeseen circumstances arise behind the scenes, everyone's well-being has to take precedence over scheduling." "But I believe our next collection (Volume 12) is still on target for its original release date in April, and I'm already hard at work on next year's arc, as our tale heads in an intriguing new direction. I know how much delays like these hurt momentum with readers, so I completely understand if folks want to jump off the ongoing issues and instead wait for our collections (or if they just want to quit reading Saga entirely!), but this story means the world to us, so I hope you'll stick around in whichever capacity is most enjoyable/least maddening."

And he shares two pages from the upcoming issue, with the plea to feel free to share them further… happy to help, Brian!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!