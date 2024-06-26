Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Blood Hunt, moon knight, union jack

Five Blood Hunt Tie-Ins Bathe In Reflected Glory Today (Spoilers)

With Union Jack The Ripper #2, Vengeance Of Moon Knight #6, Magik #1, Midnight Sons #2 and Blood Hunt #4...

Article Summary Five Blood Hunt tie-ins including Union Jack The Ripper #2 hit shelves.

Blade's possession by ancient vampire Varnae takes center stage in Blood Hunt #4.

New Yorker heroes and Siberian vampires clash in Moon Knight and Magik issues.

Marvel comics teases cosmic twists and ally quests in the expanding Blood Hunt saga.

Still no sign of Moon Knight #0, a special surprise Blood Hunt tie-in which I am sure is out there somewhere. But the Blood Hunt series and spinoffs continue unabated this week with five titles in total. Union Jack The Ripper #2, Vengeance Of Moon Knight #6, Magik #1, Midnight Sons #2 and Blood Hunt #4. As everyone dives into the past…

The main series reveals that Blade is possessed by the ancient vampire Varnae courtesy of continuity from thirty-four years ago.

Because, yes, stuff has been going down for some time. Further than this.

Quite a considerable amount of time. Also, further than this.

But the Siberian vampires up against Magik know Varnae of old.

Even while some vampires prefer more modern methods of collecting souls.

While Blade is still whizzing in and out of various Blood Hunt books with his vampiric speed…

And Blade/Varnae has a plan that expands well beyond the limits that Blood Hunt has shown so far.

Though the heroes plot in lands far afield like Asgard…

As well as goodly fighters in the forests of Siberia…

….on the streets of Manchester…

…and on the streets of New York to honour Moon Knight…

As some owe that man much, in death as in life.

So while Magik gets teased by Siberian vampires for not having a sun.

There may be another planetary body that may come into play.

Oh, dream maker, you heart breaker, Wherever you're goin', I'm goin' your way…

Two drifters, off to see the world, there's such a lot of world to see…

We're after the same rainbow's end, waitin' 'round the bend

My huckleberry friend, Moon river and me… time to bathe in the reflected glory.

BLOOD HUNT #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR240576

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

Doctor Strange and Clea court a dread ally – but at what cost comes this aid? Hunter's Moon and Tigra do the same- but can this shadowy figure be trusted? And meanwhile, the Avengers are given the battle they so sorely crave in order to avenge their fallen friends. But in the darkness…a light?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: $4.99

MIDNIGHT SONS BLOOD HUNT #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR240588

(W) Bryan Hill (A) German Peralta (CA) Ken Lashley

THE REUNION CONTINUES!

What do you get when you cross two Ghost Riders, a daywalker, their supernatural-hunting friends and a horde of vampires swarming the Earth? A whole lot of fangs, fire and penance…

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN BLOOD HUNT MAGIK #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR240613

(W) Ashley Allen (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Rod Reis

After the Fall of the House of X, Illyana Rasputina has returned to her homeland to search her soul and steel it for what comes next. But how will she protect her first home when a vampire army descends on Russia, seeking to turn it into a living hell? She may have been forged in the fires of Limbo, but has it prepared her for the Blood Hunt?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: $3.99

VENGEANCE OF MOON KNIGHT #6

MARVEL COMICS

APR240639

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Devmalya Pramanik (CA) Paratore, Davide

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: THE MIDNIGHT MISSION JOINS THE HUNT!

As the Marvel Universe devolves in panic and fear with the unfolding BLOOD HUNT, writer JED MACKAY casts his gaze from the events of the main event to this companion tie-in! With more chaos on their hands than ever before, and no tested leader to show them the way, the MIDNIGHT MISSION is on their own as they fight like hell to save New York and its people from being completely overrun by vampires!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: $4.99

UNION JACK THE RIPPER BLOOD HUNT #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR240596

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Kev Walker (CA) Rod Reis

WAR OF BLOOD!

JOEY CHAPMAN, Union Jack, is at war with the brood of a certain vampire running amok in Manchester… But who is THE HUNGER? And what ally of Union Jack has fallen prey to his wicked ways?

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: $3.99

