Five New Bad Idea Comics In 2025 Including From Bill Sienkiewicz

Five new Bad Idea Comics coming In 2025 from Bill Sienkiewicz, Mike Carey and Doug Braithwaite.

With Bad Idea Comics changing everything for 2025, and joining Lunar Distribution for the launch of Planet Death #1 in May, a combination of their ComicsPRO presentation and their first Lunar listing, has given us the following five more new series launching from Bad Idea through the year, a new book every month from August 2025 onwards, including work from Bill Sienkiewicz, Mike Carey and Doug Braithwaite.

Cul-De-Sac by Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak, August 2025

Survive by Robert Venditti and Doug Braithwaite, September 2025

Save Now by Matt Kindt and Tomas Giorelli, October 2025

Ordained by Robert Venditti and Raul Allen, Antonio Del Hoyo and Trevor Hairsine, November 2025

Habitat by Joshua Dysart, David Lapham and Bill Sienkiewicz, December 2025

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A formerly direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas. Although now they are with Lunar Distribution, how much of that will be changing?

