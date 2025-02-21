Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: comicspro, lunar

ComicsPRO: Bad Idea Comics Joins Lunar Distribution for Death Planet

Looks like Bad Idea Comics has had a good idea for once. The comic book publisher that disdained multiple printings, variant covers, trade paperback collections, and even being distributed by a comic book distributor seems to have dropped that last one. Bad Idea Comics' titles will now be distributed by Lunar Distribution, as with Planet Death in May 2025. They have flirted with Diamond Comic Distributors a little, but it looks like they may have dodged a bullet with that one. Sienna at ComicsPRO representing Bad Idea has announced how everything is changing…

PLANET DEATH #0

Written by Derek Kolstad & Robert Venditti

Art and Cover by Tomás Giorello

Colors by Dave Stewart

GATEFOLD WRAPAROUND TRIPTYCH 1:500

Cover by Joe Quesada

$7.50 for 25 Pack l 24 PGS.



On Sale 4/30/25 [IN TIME FOR FCBD]Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominant ing motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern), with visionary artist Tomás Giorello (Star Wars, Conan) and ten-time Eisner Award-winner Dave Stewart (Star Wars, Hellboy) have combined forces to bring you this essential first chapter in a groundbreaking new sci-fi epic. Millions of miles from home, hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home.

PLANET DEATH #0 is the must-read lead-in to July's 40-page prestige format PLANET DEATH #1.



PLANET DEATH #0 BUNDLE OF 25

Get 25 copies of the must-read lead-in to the massive upcoming sci-fi blockbuster series, PLANET DEATH for just $7.50 NET! Additional discounts available. See Lunar website for details.A one-of-a-kind deluxe cover! This ultra-limited edition of BAD IDEA's new blockbuster prestige format series showcases a stunning triptych cover by living legend Joe Quesada. Not only does this cover serve as the next storied entry in Quesada's line of iconic wraparound covers, but it will also feature a gatefold. Receive one copy of the PLANET DEATH #0 (of 4) CVR B INC 1:500 JOE QUESADA GATEFOLD WRAPAROUND VAR per 20 bundles of PLANET DEATH #0 ordered.

2025 PLANET DEATH Armor Tour

BAD IDEA has partnered with the legendary Hollywood studio, Legacy Effects to bring our upcoming blockbuster comic,

PLANET DEATH, to life with an oversized movie grade suit of armor. Utilizing renowned artists, designers and fabricators,

Legacy has provided world-class effects for iconic motion picture franchises and some of the biggest box offi ce

megahits including the box-offi ce dominating Terminator and Aliens franchises, the Oscar-winning THE SHAPE OF WATER,

James Cameron's record-breaking AVATAR fi lms, the upcoming SUPERMAN, JURASSIC PARK, and PREDATOR, as well as

an endless string of smash hits by Marvel Studios, including the IRON MAN fi lms, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 & 3,

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR and AVENGERS: ENDGAME. Standing over seven feet tall, the Legacy Effects PLANET DEATH

armor is debuting at the 2025 ComicsPRO Industry Conference before setting out on a nationwide tour of conventions

and comic shops. Want to add your comic shop to the tour? Reach out at siena@badideacorp.com.

