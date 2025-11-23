Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: flash

Flash #27 Preview: Reunion on the Run, Time Travel Edition

Flash #27 races into stores this Wednesday! Impulse makes shocking decisions as speedsters chase through time toward a surprising reunion.

Article Summary Flash #27 launches November 26th: Impulse and Flash race through time, facing shocking consequences.

Impulse's impulsive actions put the entire DC Universe at risk as speedsters pursue a mysterious reunion.

Comic crafted by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and Vasco Georgiev; multiple covers available at release.

THE SPEEDSTER CHASE THROUGH TIME CONTINUES! After Impulse's shocking decision, the Flash races through the time stream before Impulse's irrational actions can potentially doom the DC Universe. But someone is just a step behind the speedsters, while the Flash and Impulse run right into a shocking reunion!

FLASH #27

DC Comics

0925DC0047

0925DC0048 – Flash #27 Ben Harvey Cover – $4.99

0925DC0049 – Flash #27 Steve Skroce Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Dan Mora

THE SPEEDSTER CHASE THROUGH TIME CONTINUES! After Impulse's shocking decision, the Flash races through the time stream before Impulse's irrational actions can potentially doom the DC Universe. But someone is just a step behind the speedsters, while the Flash and Impulse run right into a shocking reunion!

In Shops: 11/26/2025

SRP: $3.99

