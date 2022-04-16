Flash #781 Preview: Bad Influence

Wally West convinces Kid Flash to cut class and skip a math test in this preview of Flash #781. But what can you expect from someone who allows his own kids to get involved in superhero battles? Check out the preview below.
FLASH #781
DC Comics
0222DC129
0222DC130 – Flash #781 Nikola Cizmesija Cover – $4.99
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Brandon Peterson, Michael Atiyeh
The Eclipso War left Wally West stopped dead in his tracks…but a brand-new villain has emerged to wreak havoc on the Scarlet Speedster! An exciting new story arc begins here!
In Shops: 4/19/2022
SRP: $3.99
