Flash #781 Preview: Bad Influence

Wally West convinces Kid Flash to cut class and skip a math test in this preview of Flash #781. But what can you expect from someone who allows his own kids to get involved in superhero battles? Check out the preview below.

FLASH #781

DC Comics

0222DC129

0222DC130 – Flash #781 Nikola Cizmesija Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Brandon Peterson, Michael Atiyeh

The Eclipso War left Wally West stopped dead in his tracks…but a brand-new villain has emerged to wreak havoc on the Scarlet Speedster! An exciting new story arc begins here!

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

