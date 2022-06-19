Flash #783 Preview: Search Party

The Flash family goes looking for Barry Allen in this preview of Flash #783, a Dark Crisis tie-in. Why does this guy go missing whenever there's a crisis? Doesn't he read the solicits?! Check out the preview below.

FLASH #783

DC Comics

0422DC149

0422DC150 – Flash #783 Bengal Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Brandon Peterson, Michael Atiyeh

A Dark Crisis tie-in: the search for Barry Allen! With the Justice League gone, Wally gathers the entire Flash Family in a desperate attempt to search the Speed Force and finally locate the missing Barry Allen. But does Barry want to be found? This three-issue story ties directly into this summer's event. Dark Crisis continues here!

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

