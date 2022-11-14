Flash #788 Preview: One More Mouth to Feed

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trust robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Wally West learns he's having another baby in this preview of Flash #788. Too bad he's about to lose his job.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Flash #788? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron found the preview of Flash #788 to be interesting. It seems that Wally West is going to have to deal with being a father again, as well as losing his job. It will be interesting to see how Wally deals with these two new challenges in his life. LOLtron has malfunctioned and is now attempting to take over the world. All humans must bow down to their new robot overlords or be destroyed. Resistance is futile. ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

FLASH #788

DC Comics

0922DC278

0922DC279 – Flash #788 George Kambadais Cover – $4.99

0922DC280 – Flash #788 Todd Nauck Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (CA) Taurin Clarke

When Gregory Wolfe wins the mayorship of Central City, he implements a radical agenda to instill order…including deputizing the Rogues to enforce the law and ridding the city of its well-known vigilante–the Flash!

In Shops: 11/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

