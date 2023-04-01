Flash #796 Preview: The Longest One Minute of All Time After seven issues, the One-Minute War finally concludes in this preview of Flash #796, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics.

FLASH #796

DC Comics

0223DC165

0223DC166 – Flash #796 Daniele Di Nicuolo Cover – $4.99

0223DC167 – Flash #796 Yasmin Flores Montanez Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Fernando Pasarin, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

It's the final moments of the One-Minute War! Cornered by the evil Admiral Vel, the Flash family is on the edge of defeat, but some surprising allies give the speedsters one last chance to change the outcome of the war once and for all!

In Shops: 4/4/2023

SRP: $3.99

