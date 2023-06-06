Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dawn of dc, dc comics, flash, Flash #800, Knight Terrors

Flash #800, Dawn Of DC And Cosmic Horror Tentacles (Spoilers)

Flash #800 is out today from DC Comics, and it's time for a few Lovecraft tentacles from Si Spurrier and Mike Deodato Jr.

Some of the Flash's past is in the future. While his future is in the past. Welcome to Flash #800, published today. Just before a Flash #1 relaunch – or #901 as its legacy number will probably be. The Flash has always involved the character's future, often seen from the past and this anniversary issue dives into that.

With Bart Allen, Impulse, the Flash from the future, set up with editorial notes as a Flash from the past. Because he is both.

There are parental lessons of love from the past to the future and back again.

While others recreate themselves as parental figures that, frankly, everyone could do without. But what if they actually do some good in the process? And what if that's all they meant to do, no matter how brutal it may have come across? But these futures are all the past for Flash as it careers towards a very different-looking Flash #1 to come. Because the Knight Terrors are coming, and the Flash is going to go all cosmic horror on us. Time for a few Lovecraft tentacles from Simon Spurrier and Mike Deodato Jr.

Are these tentacles covered with eyeballs that we were seeing in the Dawn Of DC imagery? And oh look, Wally West his bringing his family along with this one. Because nothing says fun family time like Cthulhu. And there was I thinking it was Brainiac.

FLASH #800 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Taurin Clarke

Written by Jeremy Adams, Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Geoff Johns, and Simon Spurrier Art by Fernando Pasarin & Oclair Albert, Todd Nauck, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Scott Kolins, and Mike Deodato Jr. An oversize anniversary issue concludes writer Jeremy Adams's acclaimed tenure, with special guests Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, and Geoff Johns joining the celebration! As the Adams run races to the finish line, get a prelude to the new Dawn of DC chapter of the Fastest Man Alive's adventures from the dream team of Simon Spurrier (Coda, Detective Comics) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers)!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/06/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!