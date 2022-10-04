Flashier Look For Teen Justice's Jess Chambers – Don't Call Them Kid

The destiny of Jess Chambers is already written. The latest incarnation of The Flash, Kid Quick from the DC alternate universe Earth 11, created by Ivan Cohen and Eleonora Carlini…

…they came to the DC Universe to warn of a conspiracy, and they stayed behind. And, in Future State, was a member of the future Justice League.

Which is a little much for the present-day Jess Chambers in Multiversity: Teen Justice, who isn't even a Flash yet. But knows that one day they will be, while also relegated to being "the other" Flash.

And what we learned back in DC Pride 2022, drawn by Brittney Williams…

…is finally playing out as promised with Earth 11's version of Teen Titan's Raven. Not quite the promised land.

And with Jess Chambers as a non-binary superhero, there are some things that Jesse Chambers, the main Flash of their world, may not have considered.

So not only does the new Flash find themselves a new look, as part of move towards the identity they may one take in Future State…

With a costume to match. And they aren't being a complete wanker, they do have a soft spot for even those around who keep calling them "Kid"…

It's a teen superhero comic book. There is always going to be a lot of this. And Jess Chambers is, if nothing else, a fast worker…

I'm sure nothing bad will happen, right? Right? Prophecies of the future be damned…

