Flashpoint Beyond Gossip If Suicide Squad was a Suicide Army Part Two

First, we have a little look at Flashpoint Beyond #3 with these pencils below. But there's a few things worth chattering around the Flashpoint Beyond watercooler first. We ran five bits of Flashpoint Beyond gossip last weekend, so here are another seven to make up the twelve hours around the clockface… spoilers of course.

6. Atlantis has done its own Brexit and has walled up Great Britain against the rest of the world. No one gets in or out, even with a blue passport. And they are threatening to drown the place. And then everyone else. That's right folks, it's War.

7. Is the Super-Man's absence just a lead in to the inevitable Kryptonian invasion of Earth, that Flashpoint was just to soften up the Earth for?

8. What if Suicide Squad was a Suicide Army?

9. Oswald and Dexter make for a great double act of all time. But why is Dexter shooting the ceiling?

10. The Thomas Wayne Batman may have killed Poison Ivy. But now she's back. And she may have an issue with all this.

11. And so is Jemm, The Son Of Saturn. Man, they are finding all sorts of folks for this thing.

12. The giant squids are also back. Flashpoint Beyond did it eleven minutes ago. But everyone can be an Hourman. And as for Barry, oh how the ghost of you clings.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0 (OF 6) CVR A DEXTER SOY

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Eduardo Risso (CA) Dexter Soy

The world of Flashpoint returns! After sacrificing everything to help the Flash put the universe back together and save Bruce Wayne's life, Thomas Wayne wakes up in a world he thought was no more. Forced to don the cowl once again, Batman prowls the streets of Gotham searching for answers to how this world still exists, but what he starts to uncover will send him hurtling around the globe. The hunt for the Clockwork Killer starts here! Legendary writer Geoff Johns comes back to the alternate world he created, partnering with prolific artist Eduardo Risso as he returns to the Flashpoint Batman!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/12/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #1 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Batman's hunt for the Clockwork Killer brings him to Europe and face to face with the mad king, Aquaman. On the eve of Aquaman's sinking of London, Batman infiltrates his stronghold and goes on the warpath for answers. Nothing matters to Batman, whose world is already dead, but if he can track down the Clockwork Killer, Thomas can save his son's world and put everything back together again.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/3/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #2 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas's world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/7/20227

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #3 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The DC event of 2022 continues! Thomas Wayne's investigation into the Clockwork Killer goes sideways when he is confronted by a deadly alien invader the world knows as…Project: Superman? But what's happened to the Kryptonian and Krypton in the World of Flashpoint? Will Thomas Wayne do what he has to in order to stop Superman—or has he changed? And what are those strange earthquakes now erupting across reality? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/5/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4 (OF 6) CVR B XERMANICO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Xermanico

Thomas is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022