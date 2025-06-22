Posted in: Comics | Tagged: CJ Joaquim, fantasy, float, graphic novel, kate marchant, netflix, Webtoon, ya, young adult

Float Vol. 1: Kate Marchant and CJ Joaquin's YA Romance Out in July

Float Vol. 1, the graphic novel edition of Kate Marchant and CJ Joaquin's hit webtoon, will be released in July after the Netflix adaptation.

Article Summary Float Vol. 1, the popular YA webtoon by Kate Marchant and CJ Joaquin, releases in graphic novel format July 15th.

Follow Waverly Lyons as she tries to fit in during a summer in Florida and learns to swim with Blake's help.

Perfect summer read for fans of True Beauty and Pumpkinheads, with anime-inspired art and a sweet romance.

Originally a Wattpad novel, Float became a hit webtoon and a Netflix-adapted movie before this graphic novel.

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to enjoy it than with a sweet, romcom graphic novel? Float Vol. 1 by Kate Marchant, illustrated by CJ Joaquin (On sale July 15th, 2025; Graphix; 12+) was first published as a novel on Wattpad in 2022, then became a WEBTOON, and then a movie from Lionsgate in February 2024. Now readers can enjoy the series in a properly printed graphic novel format!

Float Vol. 1 by Kate Merchant

Dive into summer fun in this graphic novel romance from Webtoon. It's perfect for fans of True Beauty and Pumpkinheads!

Amidst the chaos of her parents' bitter divorce, Alaskan teenager Waverly Lyons trades in her textbooks and parka for a summer of suntans and short-shorts with her aunt in Florida. A fish out of water even back in the snow, Waverly is determined to be everything she isn't back home: cool, fun, dare she even say part of a group? There's just one problem. She doesn't know how to swim.

Enter Blake — the super-tan, super-hot, super-arrogant boy next door who seems to hate her guts. When he discovers her secret, Waverly is positive that her perfect summer is perfectly over. But then Blake does the unthinkable. He offers to teach her.

Float is a slice-of-life YA romance is illustrated in an anime-inspired style that readers will love. What are you waiting for? Dive in!

Writer Kate Marchant is the author of Float and Whistleblower. Born and raised in Oakland, California, she began writing on Wattpad when she was just fifteen. She now lives and writes in San Francisco. A film adaptation of Float was released in February 2024 and stars Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang.

Artist CJ Joaqim's greatest love is drawing and she even draws in her dreams. She also loves to exercise a lot in her free time, but sometimes too much. CJ is based in the Philippines.

Float Vol. 1 is out on July 15th and is now available for pre-order.

