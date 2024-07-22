Posted in: Comics, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: david lopez, FML, kelly sue deconnick, november 2024

Kelly Sue DeConnick & David López Say FML in November From Dark Horse

Kelly Sue Deconnick and David López, the team that revamped Captain Marvel, return to creator-owned comics with FML from Dark Horse.

Article Summary Kelly Sue Deconnick and David López launch 'FML', a new series from Dark Horse Comics.

'FML' features a heavy metal teen and his punk mom enduring modern absurdities.

The comic echoes works like 'Stranger Things' with a blend of comedy and coming-of-age.

'FML' offers bonus essays and exclusive content in its single-issue format.

Kelly Sue DeConnick and David López, the team that revamped Captain Marvel, return to creator-owned comics with FML, a new eight-issue series being published by Dark Horse Comics in November. With colourist Cris Peter and letterer Clayton Cowles. Deconnick had previously teased the title in an acrostic on her Substack, which read "FML IS THE NAME OF THE OOK". I liked that… oh and look, they have a poster from David as well.

"Riley is a 16-year-old heavy metal kid who draws down his anxiety with a ballpoint pen. His mother is an ageing punk cartoonist slam dancing with a true crime obsession. Bound by threads of magical realism, they navigate the absurdities and horrors of our modern lives. Issue one introduces Riley's daily life: terrorism diaries, school shooter drills, and social pressures under the constant shadow of encroaching wildfires that rain ash like a morbid snow. His refuge? The Forest Park Witch's House, where tales of chaos magic and trickster gods promise some semblance of sense in a senseless world. Echoing the comedy of Bottoms, the nostalgic pull of Stranger Things, and the coming-of-age journey in Stand By Me, DeConnick's first return to creator-owned comics since Bitch Planet is an apocalyptic odyssey that speaks to the resilience of the misfit and the power of art."

FML – Female Led? F*ck My Life? Funny Muslim Ladies? Female Music Lab? Full Metal… Leggings? Probably the second one, but I am looking in this fake music listing for clues… Fake Music Listing???

"David and I have been talking about doing something creator-owned together since Captain Marvel, but it took years for the stars and our schedules to properly align," said Deconnick. "Now that we're here though, it almost feels planned — like we needed exactly as long as it took us to grow and change, both as artists and as people, so that we could come back together for this big swing. "FML is a challenging book — stylistically and in tone — and I'm not sure we could have pulled it off five years ago, honestly. But here we are—and I'm so proud of and impressed by the work put in by everyone involved. David is drawing like he's got something to prove, Cris is pulling disparate styles together seamlessly, tying them together with her palette and Clayton of course, our ace and secret weapon, works his subtle magic on lettering to make sure you hear everything in your head exactly the way it was intended. McCubbin developed this terrific logo that evolves with each issue, and I don't even know where to start with how supportive and inspiring Daniel Chabon's editorial team has been. They've given us exactly what we needed at every step along the way. For my part, FML feels of a piece with Pretty Deadly and Bitch Planet; it's as personal as the former and as satirical and of-the-moment as the latter." "This is without a doubt one of the best and most important books I have had the honor to edit in my fifteen years in the comic book industry," added Senior Editor Daniel Chabon. "I have been a tremendous fan of this creative team for a long, long time; and I cannot wait for everyone to pick up this series and to see what an amazing achievement it is."

One additional variant cover will be revealed at a later date. Each issue will feature bonus material such as essays on music, true crime, interviews, and more that will be exclusive only to the single issues. With covers by David López, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, David LaFuente, Nicola Scott (1:10), Pepe Larraz (1:25) and a later reveal. FML #1 (of 8) arrives in comic shops on the 6th of November, 2024.

