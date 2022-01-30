Follow Me Into FOC – It's Sunday, 30th January 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Timothy Green are creating a Star Trek: Klingons one-shot from IDW with a 1:10 tiered cover.

and are creating a Star Trek: Klingons one-shot from IDW with a 1:10 tiered cover. Transformers: Wars End #1 by Brian Ruckley and Jack Lawrence launches for its last year at IDW with a 1:10 tiered cover.

and launches for its last year at IDW with a 1:10 tiered cover. Saga #56 is up – how did the #55 do?

Step By Bloody Step #1 launches from Image Comics by Simon Spurrier, Matias Bergara and Matheus Lopes with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 tired covers.

and with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 tired covers. Clea as the Sorcerer Supreme in Strange #1 by Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira launches from Marvel with 1:25, 1:100, 1:200 and 1:500 variant covers.

and launches from Marvel with 1:25, 1:100, 1:200 and 1:500 variant covers. What If Miles Morales #1 from Cody Ziglar and Paco Medina launches with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:200 variant covers.

and launches with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:200 variant covers. All-New Firefly #1 by David M. Booher and Jordi Perez launches a new Whedonverse series from Boom Studios, with Captain Kaylee, and 1:10 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

and launches a new Whedonverse series from Boom Studios, with Captain Kaylee, and 1:10 1:25 and 1:50 covers. The Killer returns with a new series Affairs Of State #1 by Matz and Luc Jacamon from Boom, ahead of the Netflix film by David Finch .

and from Boom, ahead of the Netflix film by . Motofumi Kobayashi has an alternate history manga with a what-if war tale of a Soviet invasion of Japan from Antarctic Press, World War 3: Battle Over Hokkaido #1.

has an alternate history manga with a what-if war tale of a Soviet invasion of Japan from Antarctic Press, World War 3: Battle Over Hokkaido #1. Follow Me Into The Darkness #1 by Damian Connelly , the sequel to the series You Promised Me Darkness from Behemoth is up for FOC.

, the sequel to the series You Promised Me Darkness from Behemoth is up for FOC. In His Own Image #1 by Gabriele Schiavoni launches from Source Point Press

launches from Source Point Press Aquamen #1 is the new series from Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas and Sami Basri . with both Aquamen and a 1:25 cover from Jim Lee.

and . with both Aquamen and a 1:25 cover from Pentagram Of Horror #1 by Marco Fontanili is the new launch anthology from Scout Comics' Black Caravan imprint with each issue being a stand-alone story.

is the new launch anthology from Scout Comics' Black Caravan imprint with each issue being a stand-alone story. Gail Simone reunited with Bill Morrison for The Wrong Earth: Trapped On Teen Planet, the first of five stand-alone one-shot specials building and expanding on the world of The Wrong Earth.

