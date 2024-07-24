Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, nyx

Krakoa, In The Time Of From The Ashes With NYX And X-Men (XSpoilers)

Krakoa, In The Time Of From The Ashes With NYX And X-Men... and now someone has turned the Bonus Page on as well.

Article Summary Marvel revives the Bonus Page in NYX #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Francesco Mortarino.

Ms Marvel discusses mutant studies integration into society post-Krakoa fall with Professor Prodigy.

Polaris visits Havok at Limbo Embassy in From The Ashes Infinity #7 by Paknadel and Sevy, exploring their turbulent revival.

Anole finds a new role in New York post-Krakoa, while Wolverine faces vampiric threats in Blood Hunt's finale.

Someone at Marvel Comics just flicked the switch and the Bonus Page of NYX #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Francesco Mortarino is back with us. We'll get to the significance in a minute. But first we have two From The Ashes X-Men published today, both exploring New York. We have (clues in the name) NYX with Ms Marvel, telling Bruno about one way that mutantist studies have been integrated into human society after the fall of Krakoa… a college course full of introspection, analysis and navel-gazing.

Okay, she doesn't put it like that. But Prodigy kinda does. And he's the professor.

You can feel the Fox News or Daily Mail report on this course already, can't you? And it's a take that Sophie Cuckoo has no time for. You remember Sophie Cuckoo? Ms Marvel does.

While also in New York, courtesy of From The Ashes Infinity #7 by Alex Paknadel and Philip Sevy, as Polaris comes calling for Havok at the Limbo Embassy. Which seems to have worse weather than NYX, but I get the feeling that may be isolated around the building…

So while Sophie Cuckoo is behaving like the perfect student agitator brat, and you would expect no less from the genetic progeny of Emma Frost…

…and calling out Jean Grey in the process…

… her brother in law Alex Summers is not having the greatest time after his own resurrection at the hands of Jean Grey's own clone, Madelyne Pryor.

So Anole has found his own place in New York, again, behind the bar. Well, Krakoa must have looked good on his CV at least.

Although it is possible that his position did not last long…

He is still in better shape than Havok these days.

So while one comic sees mutants chasing demons from limbo, NYX has them doing something else.

Man, that panel should get used a lot this week…

Ghosts, demons, what's next? Well today's Wolverine Blood Hunt does mention the vampires of Sevalith in Otherworld, somewhere I guess we are not going to hear about for some time now.

And the grafts don't seem to be taking for Alex either…

While it is Ms Marvel and NYX keeping the Krakoan spirit alive, even in the era of From The Ashes…

The mutant menace is back! It never went away! And as for that Bonus Page? More threats to Krakoan mutants over in Queens…

Fauna, the first mutant to travel to Krakoa, and last seen keeping the Krakoan secrets of Doctor Doom? WHat could "Mister Friend" want with her…

