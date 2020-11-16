Forbidden Planet International Also Has A Lockdown Click & Collect

The other week, Bleeding Cool ran plans for Forbidden Planet launching Click And Collect for the first time, across its range of stores. Of course, that's only half the Forbidden Planet stores, as the other half is Forbidden Planet International, a corporate split that goes way back. But the other Forbidden Planet chain wanted to point out that they too had just launched a Click And Collect across their stores – and the Worlds Apart stores which operate in cities that have the other Forbidden Planet in them – as England goes into lockdown. Although Northern Ireland is coming out in a week. Scotland has a variety of control tiers. And Wales also comes out of lockdown. It does get complicated, I know. But given the comings in and out of lockdown, for a variety of countries in the United Kingdom, it's a handy list for many to have.

Forbidden Planet shop front in Belfast.

Forbidden Planet International – Belfast

52-54 Ann Street Belfast BT1 4EG 028 9043 8744

Worlds Apart – Birmingham – Formerly Nostalgia & Comics

14-16 Smallbrook Queensway Birmingham B5 4EN 0121 643 0143

Forbidden Planet International – Cardiff

5 Duke Street Cardiff CF10 1AY 02920 228885

Forbidden Planet International – Dublin

5-7 Crampton Quay Temple Bar Dublin 2 0035 3167 10688

Forbidden Planet International – Edinburgh

40-41 Southbridge Street Edinburgh EH1 1LL 0131 558 8226

Forbidden Planet – Glasgow

122-126 Sauchiehall Street Glasgow G2 3DH 0141 331 1215

Forbidden Planet International – Leeds

8 The Headrow Leeds LS1 6PT 0113 242 6325

Forbidden Planet International – Leicester

23 Silver Street Leicester LE1 5EU 0116 251 5266

Worlds Apart – Liverpool

Lime Court 58-60 Lime Street Liverpool L1 1JN 0151 707 0839

Forbidden Planet – Manchester

65-67 Oldham St Manchester M1 1JR 0161 839 4777

Forbidden Planet Int – Middlesbrough

41 Dundas Street Middlesbrough TS1 1HR 01642 248889

Forbidden Planet Int – Nottingham

19-23 Friar Lane Nottingham NG1 6DA 0115 948 4122

Forbidden Planet Int – Sheffield

12 Matilda Street Sheffield S1 4QD 0114 276 9475

Forbidden Planet Int – Stoke-On-Trent – Hanley

48 Stafford Street Stoke-on-Trent ST1 1JB 01782 279294

Forbidden Planet Int – Wolverhampton

23 Victoria Street Wolverhampton WV1 3NP 01902 717440

Let them know Bleeding Cool sent you… if any other stores would like to tell us of their own lockdown plans, such as Orbital Comics and their very handy coffee shop, do get in touch and tell me,

