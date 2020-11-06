Forbidden Planet Launches Its First Curbside Service In The UK

For the first time, from this Monday, Forbidden Planet Ltd will be offering a curbside service, what they call "Call & Collect". The largest comic book chain in the UK, even when split into two different companies, the last lockdown saw the stores close completely. This time, they will stay open so that customers can walk, cycle or drive by and pick up their orders.

Customers can call up their local store and arrange a collection time and date. Here are the current details of stores offering that service.

  • Forbidden Planet London Megastore
    Telephone: 020 7420 3666
    Address: 179 Shaftesbury Avenue, London, WC2H 8JR
  • Forbidden Planet Birmingham Megastore
    Telephone: 0121 236 3026
    Address: 74 Bull Street, Birmingham, B4 6AD
  • Forbidden Planet Bristol Megastore
    Telephone: 0117 929 7767
    Address: Units 4&5 Clifton Heights, Triangle West, Bristol, BS8 1EJ
  • Forbidden Planet Cambridge Store
    Telephone: 01223 301666
    Address: 28 – 30 Burleigh Street, Cambridge, CB1 1DG
  • Forbidden Planet Coventry Store
    Telephone: 024 7622 9672
    Address: 31 Cross Cheaping, Coventry, CV1 1HF
  • Forbidden Planet Croydon Store
    Telephone: 020 8688 7190
    Address: 43 Church Street, Croydon, CR0 1RH
  • Forbidden Planet Liverpool Store
    Telephone: 0151 707 1491
    Address: 92 Bold Street, Liverpool, L1 4HY
  • Newcastle Megastore
    Telephone: 0191 261 9173
    Address: 49 Grainger Street, Newcastle, NE1 5JE
  • Forbidden Planet Southampton Megastore
    Telephone: 023 8022 4761
    Address: 24 Hanover Buildings, Southampton, SO14 1JU

Last weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown for England and anyone else who wants to play along, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own lockdown parameters but right now it's pretty similar. As of yesterday, that means the closure of any non-essential shops, all restaurants and bars except for takeaway and delivery services. Courts and medical centres will remain open, as will schools, colleges and universities. Movement will be restricted as will any social mixing. It's basically like the last big lockdown, with very few amendments. But for comic shops, there's no difference – though Diamond UK will still be distributing.

Other stores in lockdown in the UK, feel free to tell me what your plans are for lockdown and I will try to run them on Bleeding Cool over the next few days.

