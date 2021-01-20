Four More Second Printings For DC Future State Comics

DC Comics continues to build on the Future State momentum this month as four more of their titles are going back to press for new, second printings, Future State: Green Lantern #1, Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1, Future State: Justice League #1 and Future State: Robin Eternal #1. All four will feature new covers using character design art from Tom Raney, Jen Bartel, Dan Mora/Robson Rocha and Eddy Barrows.

FUTURE STATE GREEN LANTERN #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

(W) Geoffrey Thorne – Ernie Altbacker – Ryan Cady (A) Clayton Henry – Tom Raney – Sami Basri

Assigned to map and contact new lifeforms past the 3,600 known sectors of space protected by the Green Lantern Corps, John Stewart and an elite team of Lanterns are trapped behind enemy lines and fighting for their lives when the Central Power Battery goes dark and leaves the entire corps defenseless. Meanwhile, across the cosmos, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz finds herself powerless and forced to battle the invading Yellow Lanterns of the Sinestro Corps, and Guy Gardner, trapped on distant world, decides to reopen Warriors Bar. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/16/2021

FUTURE STATE IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

(W) Michael W. Conrad – Becky Cloonan – LL McKinney (A) Jen Bartel – Alitha Martinez – Mark Morales

The Undoing are coming. Long past the Age of Heroes, few of Diana Prince's friends survive, and most of her sisters have passed as well. As an immortal goddess, this is her lot. But then, a threat appears that even the mighty Darkseid can't handle—and it's up to Wonder Woman to take on the battle! It's big action and high fantasy at the end of time, courtesy of Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Becky Cloonan (By Chance or Providence, Gotham Academy) and her Doom Patrol co-writer Michael W. Conrad, with the popular artist Jen Bartel (Blackbird) making her interior art debut for DC. Then, peer into a closer future as the original champion of Themyscira strikes out on her own. Things have not been stable on Paradise Island for some time, and Nubia has found a new home in Man's World. Now, she is tasked with protecting it from the dangers of the world of myths and magic. The writer of DC's Nubia: Real One, L.L. McKinney, takes this powerful Amazon to a whole new level. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 02/16/2021

FUTURE STATE JUSTICE LEAGUE #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

(W) Joshua Williamson – Ram V (A) Robson Rocha – Daniel Henriques – Marcio Takara

Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman! Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another—but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to…the Justice League! The new team's adventures begin here! And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here! Retail: $5.99 In-Store: 2/16/2021

FUTURE STATE ROBIN ETERNAL #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Eddy Barrows

Lazarus Resin is on its way to Gotham City, and the Magistrate intends to use this regenerative super drug to make its forces immortal! That is, unless Tim Drake has anything to say about it! Join the ultimate heist at 20,000 feet as Robin and Spoiler hijack the sky convoy that could mean the end of freedom in Gotham forever—if the emotional baggage between Tim and Stephanie doesn't do them in first! It's the fist-flying, sky-diving, robot smashing, fascist-punching adventure that you cannot miss—from rising star writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Supernatural) and top artist Eddy Barrows (Detective Comics)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/16/2021