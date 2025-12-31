Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jonah hex, Next Level, scott snyder

Jonah Hex To Return To DC Comics In 2026 For Next Level

Jonah Hex to return to DC Comics in 2026 for Next Level according to Scott Snyder

Article Summary Jonah Hex returns to DC Comics in 2026 as part of the highly anticipated Next Level initiative.

Scott Snyder hints at creator-driven projects, including big titles like Lobo, Deathstroke, and Batwoman.

Legion of Superheroes and Jonah Hex are confirmed as new additions to the Next Level lineup.

Jonah Hex, the scar-faced bounty hunter, is set for a fresh revival after years away from the spotlight.

In his most recent Substack newsletter, Scott Snyder has been talking about 2025 as well as what's to come in 2026, about the presence of Absolute Batman and the Absolute line at DC Comics. "But now to have it be like a load bearing book at DC, or a book that generates excitement and money for them in a way that allows us more creative latitude on other books, the things that it's engendered for Next Level—I can't wait for you to see these books. I mean, all of them are really creator forward. They're real big swings, Lobo and Deathstroke. They're big over the top epic books. Batwoman, real, real great swing by Greg Rucka and Dani. Zatanna really levels Zatanna up. Firestorm and Shadow of the Bat. I mean, there are just so many good ones. There really are."

We had heard about all of these, and now we are learning about a new title to add to the list, as well as Joshua Williamson on Legion. "Legion of Superheroes and Jonah Hex and there's just a ton coming that we can't wait for you to see. And they're all passion projects. And a lot of that is born out of you guys supporting things that are riskier, that are different, that hopefully feel yours. And it's the best time I've ever had in superhero comics. I'm so, so grateful to you guys and so proud of what we're able to do right now at DC. So first, let me start this end of year thing by just saying thank you."

Jonah Hex is a grizzled bounty hunter character, active in the American Old West during the late 19th century. John Albano and Tony DeZuniga created him in 1972 in All-Star Western #10. He is visually known for his severely scarred face, with flesh joins from the upper and lower lip, a surly personality, and expertise as a marksman and tracker. His backstory involves a troubled childhood: born around 1838 to an abusive alcoholic father, he was then sold to an Apache tribe as a teenager, where he learned survival skills. During the Civil War, he fought as a Confederate soldier but deserted. He starred in titles like Weird Western Tales, his own Jonah Hex series that ran from 1977 to 1985, and later a futuristic post-apocalyptic series called Hex. Revivals include Vertigo miniseries with horror elements and an acclaimed 2006 to 2011 series by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray followed by the return of All-Star Western from 2011 to 2014. In 2010, we also got aa live-action film adaptation starring Josh Brolin. And now the Hex is coming back to DC Comics for 2026…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!