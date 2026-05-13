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Good Omens 3, The Punisher, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens 3, The Punisher: One Last Kill, American Horror Story, VisionQuest, Rick and Morty, and more!

Article Summary Good Omens 3 leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh looks and a countdown teaser ahead of the series finale.

The Punisher: One Last Kill, American Horror Story Season 13, and VisionQuest bring major TV and MCU updates.

Ahsoka Season 2, Rick and Morty Season 9, The Rookie, and The Vampire Lestat round out the biggest genre headlines.

WWE, NCIS, Colbert, The Bear, and more join a packed lineup of news, previews, reviews, and interviews to catch up on.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens 3, WWE/AEW, The Punisher: One Last Kill, American Horror Story, The Rookie, VisionQuest, Ahsoka, The Vampire Lestat, High Potential, Regular Show, Rick and Morty, Colbert, NCIS: Sydney, NCIS, M.I.A., and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 13th, 2026:

Good Omens 3 Offers Some New Looks Ahead of Series Finale Debut

The Magnificent Seven: Michael Ealy Joins MGM+ Remake Series Cast

WWE NXT Preview: Everything Is Naraku? Yes, That's It… Naraku!

The Punisher: One Last Kill Sneak Peek Offers Interesting Backstory

Banana Bowl Heading To Disney+ As Savannah Bananas Fever Continues

Oscars: Conan O'Brien Goes For The Three-Peat; Will Host 2027 Event

American Horror Story Season 13: Upfronts 2026 Updates, Images & More

The Rookie Cast Talks Season 9; Upfronts 2026 Image Gallery Released

VisionQuest: Paul Bettany-Starring MCU Series Set for October Debut

WWE Raw Review: Jacob Fatu Refuses Acknowledgment, Wrecks Roman

Ahsoka Season 2 Debuts Early 2027: "Stakes Are Higher": Rosario Dawson

Smosh Names First Chief Content Officer After Studio Relocation

The Vampire Lestat Cast Shines in New Cover Shoot Video; New Poster

High Potential Joins The Rookie, Will Trent for 2027 Midseason Return

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Drops First Full Episode on YouTube

Rick and Morty Season 9 Trailer: More Multiversal Galactic "Stuff"

Good Omens 3 Countdown Teaser Finds Aziraphale Going Home

Colbert Reunites "Strike Force Five": Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers & Oliver

Mister Miracle, Sex Criminals, The X-Files & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

NCIS: Sydney: Here's Your Season 3 Finale: "Hunter"/"Killer" Preview

NCIS: Check Out Our Season 23 Finale: "Sons and Daughters" Preview

The Bear Final Season Set for June; Extra Episode "Gary" Now Streaming

M.I.A. Stars Gisela, Adebumola, Jackson on Bonding, Stunts & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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