Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Anakin Skywalker, newlitg

Old Man Anakin Skywalker In The Daily LITG, 13th of May, 2026

Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Old Man Anakin Skywalker and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man

LITG two years ago, The Punisher, the Police and the Skull

LITG three years ago, Community blackface

LITG four years ago, The Regeneration Game

LITG five years ago – Target has fewer targets

LITG six years ago – Dungeons & Dragons & A New Bat Signal

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.

LITG seven years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four

Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marv Wolfman , co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths.

, co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths. Andrew Pepoy , writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men

, writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men Bill Pulkovski , CEO of Rocket Ink Comics

, CEO of Rocket Ink Comics Andrew LoVuolo , cerator of The Rift

, cerator of The Rift Joshua Waerloga , cartoonist

, cartoonist Comics journalist and author, Christine Marie

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!