Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Anakin Skywalker, newlitg
Old Man Anakin Skywalker In The Daily LITG, 13th of May, 2026
Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Old Man Anakin Skywalker and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Old Man Anakin Skywalker Joins Hasbro's Star Wars Vintage Collection
- DC Comics Proposes Answer To Absolute Batman Damages And Defects
- UPDATE: Absolute Batman #1 And Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Midnight Solicits- X-Men, Spider-Man And Fantastic Four
- Superman (Action Comics #1) Joins McFarlane's Vault Collection
- Kickstarter Policy Change Over Adult Content, Comic Creators Affected
- Our Three Page Lettered Preview Of Absolute Green Arrow #1
- How Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adds Up To #300, What Did They Miss?
- McFarlane Unveils Image Comics Founders Series ShadowHawk
- The Batplan Behind Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 (Spoilers)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Biker Mice From Mars Gets Its Scorch Spinoff In August 2026
- Wolverine Goes From Armageddon To Tomb Of Apocalypse With Jubilee
- TOLDJA: Ben 10 Beats Absolute Batman, Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week
- Ignition July 2026 Full Solicits – Minotaur, Sicko, Patron & Stan Lee
- Watch The Unveiling Of Jack Kirby Way, At His Birthplace In New York
- Jeffrey Epstein's "Suicide Note" Reportedly Found In A Graphic Novel
- Old Man Anakin Skywalker in The Daily LITG, 12th of May, 2026
LITG one year ago, Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Different Tone, But It's Still A Knives Out Film
- Something We Missed In Absolute Batman #1- Absolute Batman #8 Spoilers
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Has Wrapped Production
- Lilo & Stitch: 10 Images Show Off Live-Action Jumba, Pleakley & More
- Image Comics/Skybound To Publish Marvel Team-Up… If You Are Lucky
- New Avengers Will Be A One World Under Doom Crossover (spoilers)
- The Sopranos Creator David Chase on Martin Scorsese Disliking Series
- Diamond Comics Releases Addresses For Every Single Comic Book Store
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III New Date
- Diamond Comics Lawyers Claimed $17,000 To Go To New York Toy Fair
- Universal Monsters Gets Invisible Man Comic by James Tynion IV & Dani
- E.E. Salo & Megan Kearney's Too Hot To Tango, "Dirty Dancing But Gay"
- MCM Comic Publishing Summit at MCM Comic Con in Two Weeks
- Weevil Geniuses, STEAM-Focused Comics by Deanna Kent & Neil Hooson
- Diamond Comics Accounts Leak in the Daily LITG, 12th May 2025
LITG two years ago, The Punisher, the Police and the Skull
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Cyclops & Jean Grey's Long Distance Marriage in X-Men: From The Ashes
- Break the Bat with McFarlane's New Knightfall Batman Vs. Bane 2-Pack
- Why Storm is No Longer on a Team Book For X-Men: From The Ashes
- Marvel's New X-Men #1 Are Either Militia Or The Police, You Choose
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Final "Homework," "Food Extra Credit"
- Arrowverse "Crisis": Guggenheim on Deleted Scenes, Theater Run Plans
- Jakita Wagner, Planetary & The DC Universe in Outsiders #7 (Spoilers)
- X-Men Forever #4 Preview: The Last X-Secrets Unveiled
- Amanda Waller & Absolute Power In Suicide Squad/Action Comics Spoilers
- Matt Baker and L.B. Cole's Terrors of the Jungle #19, Up for Auction
- Frank Miller, Jamie Hewlett & Jim Lee Commissions for Brazil Flood Aid
- La Llorona and other Pre-Code Terrors in The Unseen #9, Up for Auction
- The CIA's Undercover Girl Gets Her Own Title, Up for Auction
- Paul Davidson And Julian Hanshaw's H2O Graphic Novel From Top Shelf
- Punisher, Police And The Skull in The Daily LITG, 12th Of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Community blackface
- Community: YNB "Sad" S02E14 "Advanced Dungeons" & Dragons Was Pulled
- The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer Finds No Mercy for Negan & Maggie
- Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Fans Unleash #SaveTheWinchesters Campaign
- Six More Marvel Omnibuses For January & February 2024
- Is Wonder Woman's New Daughter Lizzie Named After Queen Elizabeth II?
- McFarlane Unveils 10,000 Piece Superman Unchained Armor Exclusive
- All 15 Free Comic Book Day 2023 Titles Also Released Digitally So Far
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Heartfelt Post on [SPOILER] Return
- Next Week's Dawn Of DC Primer Sets Up Amanda Waller Vs DC Universe
- How Late Is The Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics?
- NY State Legislature on the Violence of Marvel Tales #97, at Auction
- The Omnibus Digital Comics App Just Launched on the iPad
- Claudia Christian Comes to LFCC to Sign Her Comic, Dark Legacies
- Something Is Killing Richie Rich? Jay Stephens' Dwellings at Oni Press
- Valkyrie's Earliest Appearances in Air Fighters Comics, up for Auction
- The Return Of Boom Studios' Pen & Ink B&W Premium Line For 2023
- Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur's Wreck And Roll Scholastic Graphic Novel
- Prince Of Persia's Jordan Mechner- Replay Memoir of an Uprooted Family
LITG four years ago, The Regeneration Game
- Doctor Who's Second On Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races
- Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
- Tony Stark's Next Armor Is Bigger Than Usual In Hulk/Thor Banner War
- Jane Foster Back In Bed With Thor In Avengers #56 Advance Preview
- A Funeral For Matt Murdock – Devil's Reign Omega Preview
- The Kids in the Hall: Dave Foley Discusses Returning to Changed World
- Meet & Get The Pronouns Of DC's Earth-11 Multiversity: Teen Justice
- Star Trek: SNW Visually-Impaired Actor Bruce Horak on Playing Hemmer
- Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
- See Legion's Newly Created World, Altar, In Legion Of X #1 Preview
- Neil Gaiman & Armando Iannucci Part Of Amazing August Marvel Comic
- PrintWatch: Quest's Aside, Shadow War, Amazing Spider-Man & Punisher
- Frank Cho & Alan Davis Artwork For Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Marvel Reveals New Trans Character, Escapade, For Pride & X-Men
- Dark Horse To Bring Small-Press Comic Tephlon Funk! To Bookstores
- New Look For Wolverine in the Daily LITG 12th May 2022
LITG five years ago – Target has fewer targets
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Removes John Barrowman from Production
- Animal Kingdom Season 5: The Codys Fight for Their Future This July
- Planet-Sized X-Men Will Change The Marvel Universe In June
- Black Panther's Okoye – Replacing Danny Rand As Marvel's Iron Fist?
- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Ellen DeGeneres Ending Talk Show; Addresses "The Culture Today"
- Disney To Pay Star Wars Novelists Alan Dean Foster And More
- Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
- What Happened To X-Men and Fantastic Four? Heroes Reborn #2 Spoilers
- Batman Wants To Get Politics Out Of Superhero Comics (Spoilers)
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- A Hidden Big Bad Behind The Bride In Fantastic Four #32? (Spoilers)
- Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?
- Hulk, Doctor Strange And X-Men Marvel Omnibuses For 2022
- John Romita Jr. Leads Art Team for Fantastic Four 60th-Anniversary
- Krakoa Today- the Mutant Revolution will be Televised by Sofia Mantega
- Preview: School For Extraterrestrial Girls Gets A New Story For FCBD
- FCBD Preview: Bountiful Garden from Ivy Noelle Weir & Kelly Williams
- Evelyn & Avery – A New Crafting Graphic Novel Series By Lauren Pierre
- FCBD Preview: Jonna and Mooncakes Join Oni Press Summer Celebration
- PrintWatch: Nottingham #1 Goes To 4th Printing + More
- Animal Kingdom Comes To The Daily LITG, 12th of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Dungeons & Dragons & A New Bat Signal
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
- No More Black Batman? The Daily LITG 12th May 2020
- Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18
- Dead By Daylight Will Add A New Horror License On Its Anniversary
- Was Heroes In Crisis About Harley Quinn Falling For Booster Gold?
- Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
- Eric Bischoff: Man Who Let Hulk Hogan Have Sex With Wife A Bad Friend
- Wally, Barry, and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
LITG seven years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four
Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?
- Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
- Bryan Hill Responds to Tony Isabella Trashing Batman and the Outsiders
- If Your Comic Store is On Tool's Tour, You're Getting A Visit
- Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
- Comic Cave in Springfield, Missouri Closes After People Stop Picking Up Their Comics
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marv Wolfman, co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths.
- Andrew Pepoy, writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men
- Bill Pulkovski, CEO of Rocket Ink Comics
- Andrew LoVuolo, cerator of The Rift
- Joshua Waerloga, cartoonist
- Comics journalist and author, Christine Marie
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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