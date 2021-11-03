Fox And Hare #1 From Vault Comics Delayed Till 2022 Due To Coronavirus

Fox And Hare, the new comic book from Vault Comics by Jonathan Tsuei and Stacey Lee was due to have been published today. But Vault Comics has issued the news that orders for the new series have been cancelled due to coronavirus-related delays. And that instead, Fox And Hare #1 will be published in February 2022, with subsequent issues to follow. "is one of the better comics I've ever read, let alone had the honor to edit," " said Vault Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Adrian Wassel. "When it became clear that Jon and Stacey wanted to sharpen the punk of their cyberpunk series to cut even more smartly through the realities of today, we all agreed it was the right call to move the release back. Yes, COVID has thrown a wrench in the works, personally and professionally for just about everyone, and, yes, the supply chain is chaotic right now, and, yes, all of that factored in, but quite simply: Jon and Stacey are making a masterpiece — reclaiming Asian identity in a genre that has a long, problematic history of fetishization and erasure, in equal measure — and I'll stand by them taking exactly as long as they need to make it their perfect story."

Fox And Hare is written and co-created by writer Jon Tsuei (Sera and the Royal Stars, Run Love Kill) and co-created and drawn by star artist Stacey Lee (Marvel's Silk, Gwenpool). The full synopsis for issue #1 and #2 as originally scheduled can be read below:

FOX AND HARE #1

VAULT COMICS

SEP211868

(W) Jonathan Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee

When black market coder Aurora Yi uncovers top secret data that has tapped into the past lives of the citizens of Mazu Bay, her world is turned upside down. The mega corporation Synastry Designs wants its data back and is hot on her trail. Aurora has no choice but to turn to the Fox and the Hare, the most feared mercenaries in the city, for protection. In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 SRP: $5.99

FOX AND HARE #2 CVR A LEE

VAULT COMICS

OCT211851

(W) Jon Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee (CA) Stacy Lee

With their differences behind them, the Fox, the Hare, and Aurora set out to crack the encrypted data they stole from Synastry Designs, but a new threat arrives in Mazu Bay. Prime Minister Moorhouse unveils the Knights of Mazu, his new private army. The local mercenaries are nervous and raring for a fight. The Knights of Mazu are armed to the teeth and moving in. Can the Fox and the Hare diffuse this powder keg or will it bring them all down? In Shops: Dec 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99