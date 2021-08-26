Fox And Hare & Lunar Room Lead Vault Comics November 2021 Solicits

Vault Comics launch two new titles in their November 2021 solicitations, Fox And Hare, and Lunar Room. That's joined by the latest issues of Blue Flame, Heavy. Human Remains, The Rush, Witchblood, and the final issue of Wasted Space. Here's the full listing.

FOX AND HARE #1 CVR A LEE

VAULT COMICS

SEP211866

SEP211867 – FOX AND HARE #1 CVR B YOSHITANI – 3.99

SEP211868 – FOX AND HARE #1 CVR C POLYBAGGED VARIANT – 5.99

SEP211869 – FOX AND HARE #1 CVR D POLYBAGGED VARIANT – 5.99

(W) Jonathan Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee (CA) Stacy Lee

When black market coder Aurora Yi uncovers top secret data that has tapped into the past lives of the citizens of Mazu Bay, her world is turned upside down. The mega corporation Synastry Designs wants its data back and is hot on her trail. Aurora has no choice but to turn to the Fox and the Hare, the most feared mercenaries in the city, for protection.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LUNAR ROOM #1 CVR A SPOSITO

VAULT COMICS

SEP211870

SEP211871 – LUNAR ROOM #1 CVR B HOWELL – 3.99

SEP211872 – LUNAR ROOM #1 CVR C POLYBAGGED VAR – 5.99

SEP211873 – LUNAR ROOM #1 CVR D POLYBAGGED VAR – 5.99

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Giorgia Sposito

Cynthia "Sin" Breaker used to be a lot of things. A werewolf. A mob enforcer for a powerful mage. A name feared on every street of Solar City. But now she's forcibly retired from all those things, trying to get over her past job and past loves.

Zac Zero is a mage with their own agenda, and right now, item #1 is to hire some protection. Normally, Sin wouldn't look twice, but Zero may have the key to getting back the most important thing she ever lost: herself.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLUE FLAME #5 CVR A GORHAM

VAULT COMICS

SEP211874

SEP211875 – BLUE FLAME #5 CVR B YOSHITANI – 3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham

The Blue Flame presents his opening argument to the Tribunal Consensus, finally beginning to make his case for the salvation of humanity by leading a hyper-visual tour of its beautiful accomplishments. But at home in Milwaukee, Sam Brausam is still dealing with extensive PTSD and becomes volatile in the house. With a baby well on the way, his sister Dee demands he go to a tragedy support group and seek help or move out. As the defense makes its counter opening argument, Sam faces prying and morbid curiosity from his new group therapy peers, leading him to seek solace with Reed Gordon again-but she may be unwilling to offer any, given her own dark and tragic past.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HEAVY #10 CVR A DONOVAN

VAULT COMICS

SEP211876

SEP211877 – HEAVY #10 CVR B DANIEL – 3.99

(W) Max Bemis (A / CA) Eryk Donovan

Bill and Slim have a few things left to say. Pardon their language. Bill sucks at public speaking, and Slim is still under the impression that he's God. Also, they've been trapped in the afterlife for about a gazillion years. But take a seat. We don't have any chairs (since the universe was blown to smithereens), but no matter where you sit, it'll be front row to the end of everything — and hopefully a final surprise or two.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HUMAN REMAINS #3 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

SEP211878

SEP211879 – HUMAN REMAINS #3 CVR B HIXSON – 3.99

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Disparate lives are woven together in this terrifying, new world where strong emotions are hunted by monstrous creatures. While General Sullivan tries to lure the lifeforms into a fight, Jessica finally finds the courage to leave her own domestic monster. Meanwhile, Naresh is about to investigate a community where there have been no attacks…before being delayed by an act of gut-wrenching horror.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RUSH #2 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

SEP211880

SEP211881 – RUSH #2 CVR B SIMMONDS – 3.99

(W) Si Spurrier (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

1899, Yukon Territory. Nettie Bridger's desperate journey to the goldfields of the frozen north has ended in tragedy. But Nettie won't believe it. Can't believe it. Her son is alive — somehow — somewhere — and she won't stop hunting until she finds him. The valley has its monstrous guardians, and the miners have their secrets, and in this crucible of gore and gold the flickering flame of a mother's love is barely enough to melt the ice.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WITCHBLOOD #8 CVR A STERLE

VAULT COMICS

SEP211882

SEP211883 – WITCHBLOOD #8 CVR B STERLE – 3.99

SEP211884 – WITCHBLOOD #8 CVR C YOSHITANI – 3.99

(W) Matthew Erman (A / CA) Lisa Sterle

With the status quo shattered, and the world changed in irreversible ways, how will Yonna and her crew get along? What comes next in the world of Witchblood? Find out in Chapter Eight: Hunger Child Blues!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WASTED SPACE #25 (MR)

VAULT COMICS

SEP211885

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Last ride, last dose, last adventure. This is THE END. And from the entire creative team, we say thank you to the retailers, readers, and everyone else who has supported WASTED SPACE over 25 issues. We are so truly grateful that you joined us on this ride. Long live Billy, Molly, and Dust!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SPREE TP

VAULT COMICS

SEP211886

(W) Gary Dauberman, Michael Moreci (A / CA) Zak Hartong

Here in the heartland of the U.S. of A., the world has ended! But worry not, because the mall still stands. And within the walls of this consumeristic mecca lies a new world order: box store tribes and name brand gangs, all vying for limited space and resources. So, actually…you can worry! Especially for poor Andre Reed, who-after the assassination of a tribal leader-has to navigate the mad haven to prove his innocence and prevent the end of the world again!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 14.99

