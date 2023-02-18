Frank Frazetta's Mothman Joins Frazettaverse in Opus May 2023 Solicits Opus Comics is extending their Frazettaverse with Frank Frazetta's Mothman #1 from Tim Hedrick and Andrea Mutti in their May 2023 solicits.

FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR A MUTTI

OPUS COMICS

MAR231758

MAR231759 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

MAR231760 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV BLANK SKE – 4.99

MAR231761 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV HACK – 4.99

MAR231762 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #1 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY INCV HACK UNB – 4.99

(W) Tim Hedrick (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

From 1966 to 1967 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, several witnesses reported seeing a man-sized, winged creature with glowing red eyes. Circa 1980, Frank Frazetta painted his iconic work "Mothman." Now you will learn the truth-and it's weird. Emmy nominee Tim Hedrick (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and artist Andrea Mutti (British Paranormal Society) bring you the next expansion of the FrazettaVerse!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #1 CVR A OLIVETTI

OPUS COMICS

MAR231763

MAR231764 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #1 CVR B SANJULIAN – 4.99

MAR231765 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #1 CVR C 5 COPY BLANK SKETCH – 4.99

MAR231766 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #1 CVR D 10 COPY PANOSIAN – 4.99

MAR231767 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #1 CVR E 20 COPY PANOSIAN UNBRAND – 4.99

(W) John Reppion, Leah Moore (A / CA) Ariel Olivetti

Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in Queens of The Lost World, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion (Doctor Who) with art by Silvia Califano (Star Trek: Year Five), this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like "Dragon Queen", "Warrior", and "Glass of Death" in a thrilling fantasy adventure!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WITHIN TEMPTATION #1 (OF 3) CVR A ALESSIO

OPUS COMICS

MAR231768

MAR231769 – WITHIN TEMPTATION #1 (OF 3) CVR B 5 COPY INCV MONTOS – 6.66

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Montos (CA) Agustin Alessio

In the distant future, an endless battle rages between two species-an advanced but inherently humanoid species ruled by a techno-organic matriarch on one side, and a cruel race of alien artificial intelligences on the other. Several stories collide to paint a sweeping portrait of the matriarch's life and her struggle to balance what she was created to be with the impossible forces that shape her. Based on the smash hit album "Resist" by legendary symphonic metal band Within Temptation!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 6.66

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #13 CVR A CERAN

OPUS COMICS

MAR231752

MAR231753 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #13 CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

MAR231754 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #13 CVR C 5 COPY INCV GRINDBERG – 4.99

MAR231755 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #13 CVR D 10 COPY INCV DI VITO – 4.99

MAR231756 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #13 CVR E 20 COPY INCV DI VITO U – 4.99

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Milivoj Ceran

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson and artists Axel Medellin and Luis Antonio Delgado bring us "The War of the Horsemen"-the end has begun!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER TP VOL 02

OPUS COMICS

MAR231757

(W) Mitch Iverson, Michael Moreci (A) Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza, Diego Yapur (CA) Frank Frazetta

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson (DOTA: Dragon's Blood, Voltron: Legendary Defender) joins world renowned artists Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin), and Diego Yapur (Dawn Attack) to bring you the next brutal chapter in the saga of Death Dealer, featuring characters envisioned by the godfather of fantasy art-Frank Frazetta!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 19.99