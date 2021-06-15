Frank Frazetta's Outlaw World White Apes Painting At Auction And More

It's Frank Frazetta time. Bleeding Cool has run many articles looking at pieces of original comic book artwork up for auction. But the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. And their Frank Frazetta pages are to die for, covers, preliminary artwork, and including ink work from Johnny Comet where you can see every line that Frank Quitely and Troy Nixey stole. Beautiful, beautiful work. And worth both kidneys. Seriously, I need a lie-down. This cover, Outlaw World featuring White Apes, is likely to be the highlight of the collection. Bidding will finish on Thursday, the 17th of June.

Frank Frazetta Outlaw World (White Apes) Paperback Cover Painting Original Art (Popular Library, 1969). A simply stunning example of why Frank Frazetta's work has been so valued by publishers and art collectors alike. This peak-period piece invokes a feeling of claustrophobia and danger while still impressing the viewer with the vast landscape. This was created with exquisite detail and perspective on what is one of his larger works. The thick, textured layers of heavy paint on the rocky sides seem to be crushing in on the viewer. Don't overlook the caveman and curvy "Frazetta woman" clinging to the left side cliff. Both are hallmarks of Frazetta's past works and highly sought features of his pieces. Frazetta was also a King Kong fan, and this was an opportunity for him to pay homage to the classic film in a polished and dramatic work. Done for the paperback "Outlaw World" by well-known science fiction writer Edmond Hamilton. The piece was created in oil on canvas board. The 26" x 34" frame has a 21.25" x 29.5" image area. Signed in the lower left. In Excellent condition.

Frank Frazetta Johnny Comet Sunday Comic Strip Art date 4-20-52 (McNaught Syndicate, 1952). There is so much to like about this Sunday! Frazetta's dazzling linework is on display everywhere! That great opening panel of the Carnival Midway, an impressive close-up of Johnny Comet himself… and of course that curvy Trixie! Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 24" x 16.25". The board is toned, with handling wear. The logo is a stat paste-up. There is a small 1" slit in the top right margin and a small nick on the right edge. There is a bit of glue residue staining in the last panel from a missing paste-up. Edge creasing and minor stains are also present in places. In Very Good condition.

Frank Frazetta – "The Countess" Preliminary Illustration Original Art (c. 1988). Frank Frazetta is known worldwide and considered one of the best artists of the 20th century. With humble beginnings in comics, his extraordinary talent was immediately evident, as he made a name for himself in the industry. Yet, it wasn't until he began creating fantasy paintings that his stardom grew. His creations left viewers in awe of the intense images he produced.

In the 1980s, Frazetta created three paintings inspired by the fictional works of L. Ron Hubbard. One of those paintings was titled "The Countess," featuring Countess Krak from the Mission Earth series. The beautiful animal trainer is depicted with two large tigers. This image was refined by Frazetta through a number of sketches, and we are offering a rare color preliminary of the piece, which appears to be taken directly from his sketchbook. This version has the tigers as they appear in the painting, but the Countess was still being worked on by Frazetta, an alternate pose than what was produced in the final piece. Watercolor over graphite on paper with an image area of 8" x 8". Slight toning, jagged left edge, tape on the back top edge, adhesive and spot staining, with rippling and smudging/handling wear. Signed by Frazetta in the lower left image area and in Very Good condition.

Frank Frazetta – Fantasy Illustration Original Art (1972). Frank Frazetta is considered one of the greatest, most influential artists of the 20th century. His fantasy art is unmatched, with his originals fetching a premium in the market as a result of their craftsmanship and rarity. This piece features a man and woman atop a winged creature, most likely a preliminary rendering bringing form to an idea from the artist's imagination. Ink over graphite with an image area of 4.25" x 4.75", matted and glass-front framed to 11" x 11.25". Slight toning, with some creasing and light smudging. Signed by Frazetta in the lower right image area and in Very Good condition.