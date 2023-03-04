Frank Frazetta's Tales of Science-Fantasy #1 Preview: Fully Armed Four arms are better than two in this preview of Frank Frazetta's Tales of Science-Fantasy #1, kicking off a new anthology and on final order cutoff on Monday.

FRANK FRAZETTA'S TALES OF SCIENCE-FANTASY #1

OPUS COMICS

FEB231624

FEB231625 – FRANK FRAZETTA TALES OF SCIENCE FANTASY #1 CVR B FRAZETTA

(W) Denton J. Tipton (A / CA) Miguel Ruiz

The stunning debut of a new quarterly anthology series, each issue focusing on another masterpiece by the godfather of fantasy art, Frank Frazetta. In this story, inspired by the painting "Alien Crucifixtion," New York Times bestselling author Denton J. Tipton and exciting newcomer from Spain Miguel Ángel Ruiz chronicle the final days of a brutal planetary dictator pursued by enemies and allies alike.

In Shops: 4/5/2023

SRP: 4.99

