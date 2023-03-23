Frank Miller Is Looking For Comic Book Talent At Comic Cons Dan DiDio, will be attending comic conventions throughout 2023 for Frank Miller Presents with the goal of finding the next best talent.

As Frank Miller Presents (FMP) nears the first anniversary of its inception, the independent publishing company will be engaging in a nationwide artist talent search. FMP Publisher and former DC Comics publisher, Dan DiDio, will be attending comic conventions throughout 2023 with the goal of finding the next best talent. And he will be starting tomorrow at the Galaxy Con. Feel free to ask him about 5G while you are in line.

DiDio states "As we looked at our next wave of titles, we knew we needed to bring new talent to the projects. We chose conventions that gave us a strong cross-section of the country and ones that were primarily focused on comics and comic fans. We hope to find talent to work with Frank and our other artists and become the stars of the future."

The portfolio reviews will be mainly for pencilers. Times for the reviews will be arranged with the conventions. Those interested in presenting their work can check the schedule at each respective show. And yes, that starts tomorrow.

Do let us know how you get on if you take your portfolio along. And feel free to tell Dan DiDio that Bleeding Cool sent you, I am sure it won't count against you at all.

Frank Miller Presents publishes a number of titles only to comic stores, not on digital, by Frank Miller and his associates, including Sin City, Ronin Book Two, Ancient Enemies, Pandora and more, with creators including Danilo Beyruth, Emily Kubert, Milo Manara and Dan DiDio. Maybe you might be interested in joining the crew?