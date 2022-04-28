Frank Miller To Publish Ronin Book Two & Sin City 1858 Himself

Borys Kit continued to redefine the meaning of the word "Exclusive" at The Hollywood Reporter again, with his exclusive story that Frank Miller is launching a new publishing company, with Dan DiDio appointed as the company's new publisher. If you saw that exact same story at Bleeding Cool over two weeks ago on the 12th of April, well, you must have been imagining things.

The new company will be called Frank Miller Presents, or FMP, with Frank Miller as president and editor-in-chief, working with other creators old and new, with Silenn Thomas, current CEO of Frank Miller Ink, as COO of FMP, and Dan DiDio as publisher. It's not DiDio's first return to comics after leaving DC as THR states, he has also worked at the Kubert School of Comics in the interim, but this is his first time in publishing. Bleeding Cool pointed out a few weeks ago that this was likely after two years of gardening leave after his dismissal, came to an end.

Borys Kit does get a few new gems in there of course, after being briefed by FMP's PR that it will include a new Sin City comic book set in the past, Sin City 1858, away from Dark Horse, and a new Ronin comic, Ronin Book Two, following the original published by DC Comics forty years ago. And two new titles, Pandora and Ancient Enemies. It may be notable that Dan DiDio introduced a character known as Pandora into his New 52 reboot of DC Comics, appearing in every relaunched title.

Frank Miller is a comic book creator, as well as a novelist, screenwriter, film director and producer. He is best known for comics such as Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman Year One, Daredevil Born Again, Elektra, Give Me Liberty, Sin City, Holy Terror and 300, the films Robocop 2, 300, Sin City and The Spirit, and the TV series Cursed.

Dan DiDio worked on animations ReBoot and War Planets, before moving to DC Comics as an editorial Vice President in 2002, and was promoted to Publisher alongside Jim Lee in 2010. As well as writing comics for DC, including Superboy, OMAC and Metal Men he spearheaded the New 52 reboot, and became the public face of DC Comics, running Ask The Publishers panels at comic book conventions and attending retailer only forums that travelled the country. Dan DiDio was fired by DC Comics in 2020 just as his new reboot, 5G or Generation Five, was about to be enacted. It was abandoned, though aspects of his plans remain within the publisher's current schedules. Since he was fired, he has worked as a tutor at Joe Kubert's Academy but no publishing work has been announced. It looks like DiDio may have been placed on a two-year non-compete clause, known as gardening leave, and that time is now up.