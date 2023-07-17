Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: frank miller, sdcc

Frank Miller Will Be Supporting The Strikes At San Diego Comic-Con

Frank Miller Presents COO posted "Standing with WGA & SAG-AFTRA... intending to use our platform next week to make some noise for all artists

As well as a comic book writer, artist and publisher, Frank Miller is also a movie director and screenwriter and was nominated for the Palme d'Or for his work on Sin City. Today, he made his position clear, posting the following image of Elektra, with the verbiage "SAG-AFTRA On Strike! Pay Artists Their Fair And Overdue Share" supporting the American actors union in their current strike against Hollywood studios and streaming services.

This follows Frank Miller's previous cartoon support for the writers union, the WGA, earlier in the year, with the phrase "WGA on strike! AI can't write! AI can't strike!"

Frank Miller Presents COO Silenn Thomas also posted the following "Standing with WGA AND SAG-AFTRA all the way and intending to use our platform next week to make some noise for all artists – Bob Iger be part of the solution . you know who we all are #artistsUNITED". Looks like Frank Miller and Frank Miller Presents will be busy this week for San Diego Comic-Con, and will be talking about and promoting the writer and actors strike a lot.

Saturday, July 22 • 4 – 5pm Room 25ABC

Frank Miller Presents

What's next for first-year intrepid publisher Frank Miller Presents? Come join the main man himself, Frank Miller, COO Silenn Thomas, publisher Dan DiDio, and some of FMP's best and brightest creators as they discuss and tease upcoming stories and take a look under the hat of the FMP Universe!

Frank Miller: American Genius

Comic-Con Special Guest and legend Frank Miller, one of the comics medium's most important creators, returns to San Diego for an all-access and in-depth discussion. Be here for this exclusive panel that will give you insight into one of the genre's most influential people. With his publishing line, Frank Miller Presents, and details on the upcoming Frank Miller: American Genius documentary, there will be much to cover!

Other comic book creators have also taken to social media.

Comic creator Steve Bryant tweeted "The WGA and SAG-AFTRA aren't the only ones fighting for their survival. Artists and illustrators are getting ripped off by AI apps EVERY DAMN DAY. Please sign and RT!" Golden Apple Comics of Los Angeles posted "As we stated when the WGA strike started, we support ALL guilds with 15% off at @GAppleComics

until everything is settled. Now @sagaftra has joined the fight." Jillian Kirby: "SAG-AFTRA, the WGA and the DGA had submitted an amicus brief to the High Court in favor of Jack Kirby heirs. My father, mother and I appreciate and support these guilds." Blake Northcott: "All the love to WGA and SAG-AFTRA Share the rewards, and you get better results in the longterm. It's win-win!" Greg Weisman: "I'm attending as a comic book writer. Comic book writers are not on strike. I'm a member of SAG-AFTRA and fully support the strike. I also support the WGA strike, though I'm not WGA, and wish as a TAG member that Animation Writers got ANY domestic royalties/residuals at all." Zach Rabiroff: "I've been a freelance writer. I'm tired of spending too much time, and too much passion, to be a disposable unit of labor for corporations that will discard me in a heartbeat. And if the WGA and SAG-AFTRA can deal the slightest setback to the CEO's responsible, I'm with them." Scott Reed: "This is all well and good, now let's see a #comicbook creators strike happening because this industry is even worse than film industry. #SAGAFTRA"

I think that might necessitate another article. What do you reckon, Frank Miller?

