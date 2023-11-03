Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Lucca Comics & Games | Tagged: frank miller, Tom King

Frank Miller Wins Yellow Kid Master Of Comics Award at Lucca

Key Points Frank Miller wins the prestigious Yellow Kid Master of Comics award at Lucca Comics & Games 2023.

Awards also went to Transformer, The Cage, The Mysteries Of The Intergalactic Ocean, and Human Target.

Mickey Mouse and the Nightmare of Coral Island scoops the Gran Guinigi for Best Short Comic or Collection.

Eternity by Alessandro Bilotta and AAVV named Best Serial Comics at the Lucca Comics & Games awards.

The awards ceremony for Lucca Comics & Games 2023 was held at the Teatro del Giglio in Lucca last night, presented by the General Director of Lucca Crea, Emanuele Vietina.

Their prestigious "hall of fame" award, the Yellow Kid Master of Comics went to Frank Miller, whose self-portrait will be join the gallery of comic book luminaries self-portraits in the Uffizi Galleries.

Yellow Kid Comic of the Year, awarded to Transformer by Nicoz Balboa published by Oblomov Edizioni,"the author recounts, without shame or hypocrisy, his transition from female to male".

Yellow Kid Author of the Year went to Silvia Ziche for The Cage from Feltrinelli Comics. "a fictional character, who deals with the ghost of his dead mother and her constant depression. Perhaps Silvia Ziche's most personal book, intimate and delicate in evoking the pitfalls of a matrilineal transmission of values, thus going beyond a generic denunciation of patriarchy, which, in this case, acts more as an implicit context. The author's typical humor tempers, but does not weaken, the disenchanted melancholy of the story."

Gran Guinigi for Best Drawing went to Francesca Ghermandi for The Mysteries Of The Intergalactic Ocean published by Eris and to Léa Murawiec for The Great Void published by COMICON Editions. "There is a little dog, a sort of modern Snoopy, who is shipwrecked and realizes that his brain has been stolen. There is a bizarre world to explore, full of discoveries and adventures. Made for Japan, an honor that few Western authors can boast, the book is Ghermandi's version of the most classic fantastic epic, which has more of the flavor of Orlando Furioso than of contemporary fantasy. Highly cultured and layered, and at the same time light and accessible." and "in a society in which only the presence in the consciousness of others guarantees survival, a woman becomes famous without taking into account the consequences. Pseudo-science fiction satire of the modern attention economy, where living is equivalent to appearing. The author's stylized trait is very effective, in particular in the rendering of the dystopian city as a forest of signs bearing only proper names, a visual metaphor of the prevailing proliferation of the ego".

Gran Guinigi Best Script went to Tom King for Human Target from Panini Comics, originally from DC Comics, "Christopher Chase, the Human Target specialized in "dying" in place of his clients, is poisoned and has only twelve days left to live to find out who did it. An old-fashioned noir set in the DC universe, which Tom King once again demonstrates his ability to handle skillfully, pushing its limits without ever breaking them."

Gran Guinigi for Best Short Comic or Collection was awarded to Mickey Mouse and the Nightmare of Coral Island by Marco Nucci and Casty published by Panini Comics. "Black Spot is a prisoner on Coral Island, Disney's version of Alcatraz. But he has a plan to escape, resume his crimes and at the same time put his longtime enemy in difficulty. Part supernatural story, part classic escape story (literal, not metaphorical), part thriller-noir, an excellent example of a modern Disney comic, which even renounces the classic happy ending. Casty at the drawings is a guarantee, the younger Marco Nucci at the texts is a solid confirmation".

Grand Guinigi for Best Serial Comics went to Eternity by Alessandro Bilotta and AAVV from Sergio Bonelli Editore. "Alceste Santacroce is a tabloid journalist, an old school "gossip" who moves with supreme elegance in a retro-futurist Rome. The new series by Alessandro Bilotta for Sergio Bonelli Editore tells the dark side of fame, with a moral but never moralistic gaze. Among models in search of fortune and presenters in crisis, Alceste's preys are protagonists as much as him, composing the picture of a painful and apparently forced humanity, constantly suspended between pity and cynicism".

Gran Guinigi for Best Newcomer went to Iris Biasio for My Sister Is Crazy, published by Rizzoli Lizard "a woman has to deal with the difficult condition of her sister, who has always been particular and traumatized by the loss of her husband, who ends up losing contact with reality and withdrawing into absolute silence. There is no pietism nor easy psychologism in Iris Biasio's beautiful book. Even the trauma, which is there, never becomes the rhetoric of trauma: it is just one of the nodes of that mysterious network that is the human mind, which remains unknowable despite any idea of ​​"normality" or "madness".

Stefano Beani Award for the Best Editorial Initiative went to Tomorrow Comics, a newspapet insert edited by Michela "Sonno" Rossi of Editoriale Domani.

Self Publishing Award went to BlackBoard Autoproduzioni, who win a Guest of Honour spot at the next Lucca, with a paid for booth and the opportunity to create the advertising artwork for the Self Publishing Area 2024 and an exhibition on the winning publication.

Lucca Project Contest 2023 was also awarded to These Muri by Marco Checchin "for the extremely personal slant given to a story of crisis, in which the author's voice simultaneously tells with delicacy and violence the daily desperation that lurks in lives on the border point of a 'difficult age, based on a solid visual system and unscrupulous direction, with a never casual use of the language of colour'

But this is Lucca Comics & Games, so there were gaming awards as well.

Game of the Year winner was Challengers! by Asmodee Italia.

Role Playing Game of the Year was awarded to Wanderhome, published by Grumpy Bear. Created by Jay Dragon.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Silvio Negri-Clementi, CEO of Pendragon, and David Preti, COO of CMON.

Assassin's Creed is the winner of the 2023 Joe Dever Award cross-media award.

