Frank Miller's Cover To Spider-Man/Superman, And More

Marvel Comics has revealed a few more covers to their All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman #1, out in April, from Frank Miller, E.M. Gist, Humberto Ramos, and Gary Frank, and details about new stories by Jeph Loeb, Jim Cheung, Stephanie Phillips, Phil Noto, and Skottie Young. But as always it will be the Frank Miller one that gets the inteernet talking…

DC's one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man #1, arrives in March, with Marvel's All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman #1 following in April, including new stories by Stephanie Phillips and Phil Noto with Ghost-Spider and Supergirl. "Spider-Gwen and Supergirl both represent different kinds of strengths and powers, but they're united by their compassion and resilience," Phillips shared. "I really loved the chance to let these heroes save the day together and have fun doing it. And Phil Noto on art just takes it to another level – Kara, Gwen, and I are lucky to have him!"

And Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung will create an additional Spider-Man/Superman team-up. "How often do you get to land on the moon? Travel back in time? Be a part of history? That's what it was like when Marvel asked me to be part of Spider-Man/Superman!" Loeb said. "It's a short story that I'd like to think connects emotionally with Spider-Man: Blue and Superman for All Seasons. Then, the most incredible part is that the incomparable Jim Cheung is illustrating the story giving it the perfect feel! See you there!" Newly revealed variants include

A cover by Gary Frank, spotlighting his story with Geoff Johns that pits Spider-Man and Superman—and their families—against Mysterio

that pits Spider-Man and Superman—and their families—against Mysterio A cover by Humberto Ramos, teasing the Gwen Stacy and Lana Lang story he's working on with Joe Kelly

A cover by Frank Miller, featuring the comic book legend's take on the armored Superman, Spider-Man, and Dark Knight

A cover by E.M. Gist stunningly depicting the titular stars soaring the skies together

A cover by Skottie Young where the artist infuses this historic meeting with his iconic humor

And previously revealed on Bleeding Cool, the Logo Mash-Up Variant Cover presenting Spider-Man and Superman's logos on the front and Venom and Bizarro's logos on the back

And the previously shown Peach Momoko representing Phillips and Noto's story. Here's the solicitation of content so far;

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1 – 75960621395500111

Written by BRAD MELTZER, Geoff Johns, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, Joe Kelly, Stephanie Phillips, Jeph Loeb & MORE!

Art by PEPE LARRAZ, Gary Frank, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, Humberto Ramos, Phil Noto, Jim Cheung & MORE!

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!

Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles' legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

GHOST-SPIDER and SUPERGIRL form an unbreakable bond on a high-stakes adventure by current All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider scribe Stephanie Phillips and superstar artist Phil Noto!

Masterful super hero storytellers Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung reunite to put their own spin on a Spider-Man/Superman team-up!

