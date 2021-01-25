Frankee White & Kat Baumann's 20 Fists #1 From Source Point in April

20 Fists #1 was a self-published comic book out last year by Frankee White and Kat Baumann, and it was critically acclaimed – Comic Book Yeti loved it, especially the art. "Baumann is INCREDIBLE… She also manages to masterfully draw both the action-oriented fight scenes and the more grounded scenes of romance to have different tones, which showcases her range. " You can check out more at the Kickstarter listing.

And for April 2021, it is being reprinted in colour and kicking off a series, published by Sourtce Point Press. Here's the solicitation, and everything else they have planned for April 2021.

20 FISTS #1 (OF 3)

(W) Frankee White (A) Kat Baumann

This is a comic about fistfights and bad romance. The No Names are new to the 20 Fists Fight League. As they begin to make a name for themselves, the worst possible thing happens: their leader Chel falls for Billie, the leader of their rival crew The Big Jackets. Now, with their crews about to meet up for another battle, Chel and Billie need to decide… to make love or war?

CULT OF DRACULA #2 (OF 6) CVR A NEMETH

(W) Rich Davis (A) Henry Martinez (CA) Gyula Nemeth

Behold! The coming of the Brides of Dracula! They are the heralds of fear, the weavers of fate and the executioners of the blood goddess' will. Lies lead to secrets which lead to mysteries as Special Agent Malcolm Bram delves deeper into the Ordo Dracul. Lucy chooses a path that changes her life forever. Mina Murray finally comes face to face with the enigmatic leader of the Cult of Dracula and the demon that haunts her nightmares.

CULT OF DRACULA #2 (OF 6) CVR B MAER

GET IN THE GAME ONESHOT (MR)

(W) Pat Kawula, Various (A) Seth Damoose, K Lynn Smith, Various (CA) Ryan Lee

Get in the Game is a collection of 8-page comics from 10 different creative teams based around a simple prompt: video games. The creative teams run the gamut from first-time creators to indie comics veterans. The first-timers are hungry to prove themselves, and the veterans have been amazingly supportive in the process, creating an incredible product that is full of heart!

BUG BITES TP

(W) Corinne Roberts (A) Corinne Roberts

Children have been going missing in a quiet, idyllic town. No one had an explanation until Jolene found her grandmother's cookbook and the desire to find her new friend, Peter before it's too late! From the wonderfully weird mind of Corinne Roberts comes Bug Bites, a collected mini-series about the bug-eat-kid world existing beneath our feet!

COLD DEAD HANDS TP (MR)

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Lee Milewski (CA) Christopher Williams

Aspiring mercenary, Kit Kelso, comes wrist-to-wrist with the deadliest hands in history. This collects the complete mini-series.

DAMNED CURSED CHILDREN #4 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Howard Wong, Josh Stafford (A) Robin Simon Ng

Stay behind locked doors until further notice! A city in chaos! Crazed children running rampant in the streets! A few brave survivors venture a daring escape! Daisy and Kendra run into a horrifying encounter on their trek to find Kendra's father! Lawrence, Sam, and Ted attempt to reach Lawrence's home through eerily quiet streets with deathly dangers all around them. There they learn that the insanity happening with the children is far worse than they could imagine. Ted is on edge and fires his gun at one of the group members. Lawrence loses his cool and reveals a dark past he wanted to forget.

DEAD END KIDS SUBURBAN JOB #4 (OF 4) CVR A MADD

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Nenad Cvitcanin (CA) Criss Madd

Secrets. Betrayal. Sacrifice. Caught red-handed with money they didn't steal, Torie, Brian, and Amna make a last-ditch effort to survive. But with nowhere left to run, they'll have to meet Ray-Ray and his goons head-on… with baseball bats and steel pipes. It's all been leading here as 2021's indie hit grinds to its bloody conclusion.

DEAD END KIDS SUBURBAN JOB #4 (OF 4) CVR B KINCAID 1 IN 5

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Nenad Cvitcanin (CA) Ryan Kincaid

WARCORNS COMBAT UNICORNS FOR HIRE #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Kit Wallis

The Warcorns and DFN3 head to Defilion to confront the fugitive before they can wreak more havoc on the planet. But it may be too late.

ERA OF GREAT WONDERS #5 (OF 6)

(W) John Myers (A) Jennifer L. Myer

Bethany, James and Eugene meet their greatest friend of all the enormous multidimensional creature, James has named "XXXTREMOR", and the refugees discover that fleeing the limits of the city may not be enough to escape its dangers.

EIGHTH IMMORTAL #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Jake Murray (A) Alice Li Barnes (CA) Tiffany Turrill

The showdown between Curipan and General McLeod! The might of ancient spirits and the tyranny of prophecy. The mystery of Daniel is revealed, and when Curipan decides to gain something new, something old will be lost.

