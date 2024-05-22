Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: august 2024, frankenstein

Frankensteining Together 33 Marvel Comics August 2024 Solicits

Marvel Comics August 2024 solicitations will most likely drop some time tomorrow. Until then, they have been dripping out some teases

Predator vs. Black Panther #1 (of 4)

Wrritten by Benjamin Percy

Art by Chris Allen

Follow-up to last year's Predator vs. Wolverine series where Predators got a taste of a few new elements: Wolverine's adamantium and Wakanda's vibranium. Now, one such Predator is heading to the African nation to obtain the mineral for his tribe, and that'll put him in direct contact with the nation's protector, the Black Panther.

BLOOD HUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

On Sale 8/7

Led by Dagger, BLOOD HUNTERS will include three other beloved heroines, each of whom have risen to icon status in recent years: expert monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, deadly spy White Widow, and new Spider-Man baddie Hallows' Eve! The eternal night might come to an end, but the hunt is just beginning. The vampiric hordes need to be dealt with more than ever, especially the newly turned… Marvel's newest team takes to the streets to clean up the aftermath of BLOOD HUNT – namely, hunting down the remaining vampires who threaten to spill innocent blood, including the deadly super-vamps known as the BLOODCOVEN! But when Miles Morales, A.K.A. Spider-Man, gets caught in the crosshairs…need we say it?! THERE WILL BE BLOOD!

SPIDER-MAN REIGN II #2

Writer/Artist: Kaare Andrews

Old Man Peter returns to the past! Can he save the future and, more importantly, Mary Jane? Not if MILES MORALES has anything to say about it. You don't want to miss the latest chapter of the most notorious Spidey story ever told!

NAMOR #2

Writer: Jason Aaron

Artist: Paul Davidson, Alex Lins

THE WAR OF THE SEVEN KINGS RAGES! Barbarian hordes have gathered on the sunless plains of Attumacht Deep, 28,000 feet below the waves. They howl with bloodlust, ready to scour every inch of ocean to find the most hated traitor in all the seas. But that won't be necessary now. Here comes Namor, the Sub-Mariner, fallen king of Atlantis…to swim the Crimson Swim.

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars Facsimile Edition#8

Writer: Jim Shooter

Penciler: Mike Zeck

Inkers: John Beatty, Jack Abel, Mike Esposito

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all continues with Battleworld about to be consumed by Galactus! Spider-Man is back in action and learning all the fresh tricks at his disposal courtesy of his new black costume – but his excitement might be short-lived as the assembled heroes, reunited with the X-Men, must mount an assault on the World-Eater with everything at stake! But is stopping Galactus even the right thing to do? Reed Richards isn't certain – and if he doesn't know what to do, what chance does anyone else have? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #8.

UNCANNY X-MEN

Written by Gail Simone

Art by David Marquez

On Sale 8/7

Outlaw heroes once again, the X-Men embark on a new mission! Making themselves at home in the Big Easy, the X-Men protect a world that hates and fears them! Join Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and Wolverine on explosive super hero adventures. Uncanny as ever, the X-Men are back to saving

ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS #1 (OF 4)

Written by KYLE HIGGINS AND MAT GROOM

Art by FRANCESCO MANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 8.14

Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman's doorstep, and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual. This can only mean one thing: It's time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers! But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up of Marvel's mightiest champions and Japan's greatest hero? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray, and "THWIP!" meets "SHUWATCH!" – in the epic crossover event.

CHASM: CURSE OF CAINE #1

Written by Steve Fox

Art by Andrea Broccardo

Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Kaine Parker is on a mission to track down his fellow clone Ben Reilly. But has becoming Chasm made Ben beyond saving? Or is there an even more menacing presence pulling his strings?



WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1

Written by JASON LOO

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by E.M. GIST

On Sale 8/14

Full moon rise—werewolf kill! Jack Russell has been trying to live a simple life—but in the deadly and dramatic wake of the Blood Hunt, his life is about to be turned upside down in ways he never imagined! With new enemies hoping to extract a (literal) pound of flesh and Jack unsure if he can be trusted around old allies and a lost love, the original Werewolf by Night is in for the fight of his life… and he's in it alone!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 8/14

THE VULTURE – OUT FOR BLOOD! Miles Morales is Spider-Man, complete with all of the uncanny abilities of a spider! Super-strength. Wall-crawling. Unquenchable thirst for blood?! While the Vulture swoops in on Brooklyn, Miles' vampiric curse and thirst for blood grows stronger every second. He must find a cure. His mom, his dad, his sister – no one is safe. But…is he still one of the good guys? Can the heroes of NYC still trust a Spider-Man who must feed on the living?!

X-MEN #2

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On sale Aug. 14

The new X-Men series follows the fall of Krakoa and sees Marvel's legendary band of mutants building their new base in Alaska. The new team consists of Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper (formerly Oya), Magik and Juggernaut, with a wide range of mutant legends coming together to face new, intimidating forces in battle.

SCARLET WITCH #3

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by JOËLLE JONES

On Sale 8/21

LORE RETURNS! Scarlet Witch's fight to reach the land of the living puts her face-to-face with her necromantic multiversal counterpart! Lore won't stop until her death at Wanda's hands is avenged – but another one of Wanda's nemeses may hold the key to her survival!

SPIDER-SOCIETY #1 (of 4)

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by PETE WOODS

Spider-Gwen Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Spider-Gwen Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

On Sale 8/14

SPIDER-SOCIETY will spin the entire multiverse into one epic saga! Fans got their first taste earlier this year in a special prelude story in the Web of Spider-Man one-shot. That action packed tale saw Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, attacked by a new army of villains led by an alternate universe's Gwen Stacy who became the Green Goblin! Two more teaser stories in Edge of Spider-Verse #1 and #4 further set up Weapon VIII and Araña's involvement. That was only the beginning. In addition to heroes, SPIDER-SOCIETY will introduces a wild cadre of Spider-Villains from the multiverse known as the SINISTER SQUADRON. It's a grouping of villains like you've never seen, and to defend the very fabric of the universe, Madame Web will recruit EVERY Spider-Hero there ever was for an unprecedented war that will redefine the web of life! It's every Spider-Character you love (and some you haven't met yet)! May the first meeting of the Spider-Society commence! That's right, every Spider-Person will be in the same room for the craziest assembly the Multiverse has ever seen!

IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, ALYSSA WONG, JUSTINA IRELAND, FRANK TIERI & JASON LOO

Art by LAN MEDINA, VON RANDAL, ELENA CASAGRANDE, TY TEMPLETON & WHILCE PORTACIO

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant Cover by DAVID AJA

On Sale 8.14

The legacy of Iron Fist is a long-lived legend spanning centuries…all the way back to the year 10,000,000 B.C.E.! After an expedition to find K'un-Lun left Danny Rand's parents dead, he found the path to the mystical city and gained the shattering power of the Iron Fist! After avenging his parents' deaths, Rand became an iconic super hero, working alongside teams like Heroes for Hire, the Defenders, and the Avengers. IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL will have a range of stories that spotlight Danny Rand's past, present, and future!

· Visionary Iron Fist scribe Chris Claremont teams up with artist Lan Medina for a classic tale set during Iron Fist's early years and co-starring Wolverine!

· Alyssa Wong, the writer behind today's Iron Fist, brings you the next chapter of Lin Lie's saga alongside artist Von Randal.

· Writer Justina Ireland and artist Elena Casagrande send Iron Fist on a mission where he join forces with his longtime allies—THE DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON!

· Writer Frank Tieri and artist Ty Templeton's story sees Iron Fist send out the call to his old teammates—HEROES FOR HIRE!

· And writer Jason Loo and artist Whilce Portacio spotlight what the future may hold for Danny Rand!

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 (OF 5)

Written by ROB LIEFELD

Art and Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Foil Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

On Sale 8.28

When you need some hired hands, Deadpool is your man! But when the Merc with a Mouth needs assistance, he's got friends (and frenemies) from across the Marvel Universe! Witness Rob Liefeld weave an epic tale bringing Wade Wilson together with Major X, Crystar, Ghost-Spider, Wolverine, and the Incredible Hulk for the first time, as the return of a LOST MARVEL COMICS CHARACTER necessitates the ultimate team-up mission!

AVENGERS #17

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by SAM DE LA ROSA

Homage Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Storm Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Storm Virgin Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

On Sale 8/7

In the aftermath of Blood Hunt and Fall of the House of X, the Avengers are licking their wounds and reassessing their goals. One member takes the initiative by approaching Storm, hoping to add her strength and perspective to the team's upcoming missions! And the roster won't be the only thing shaken up when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth!hop! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

X-FACTOR #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GREG LAND

Havok Variant Cover by MARCUS TO

Havok Virgin Variant Cover by MARCUS TO

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Windowshades Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 8/14

In addition to Havok, Angel, Pyro, Frenzy, and Feral, the new variant covers also reveal two more recruits: reliable X-Man Dr. Cecilia Reyes and Xyber, a new character whose electronic-based powers are essential to the team's covert missions. Whether they join for fame, money, or to truly make a difference, they'll band together against emerging mutant factions like the Mutant Underground and X-Term. But mutants know better than anyone to be wary of political machinations, and their loyalty will be tested right off the bat when they find themselves on opposite sides of former friends…

FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS! From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join them as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out?

WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1

Written by EZRA CLAYTAN DANIELS

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR & SARA PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART FIVE!

WOLVERINE vs. INFINITY WATCH, and the whole world hangs in the balance! Logan's efforts to rescue a community from destruction are upended when the new Infinity Watch crashes into town! The claws come out to protect the innocents, but can even adamantium withstand the raw power of the INFINITY STONES? The best there is must summon the best he's got to survive! PLUS: Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring NICK FURY's investigation to a head as he closes in on the Death Stone bearer!

INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by GEOFF SHAW & SARA PICHELLI

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SIX!

The Mad Titan THANOS carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target – the current bearer of the MIND STONE! But there's a very big, very green and very, very, VERY angry Hulk standing in Thanos' way. Introducing the new master of the Mind Stone – WORLDMIND!

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

Written by STEVE BEHLING

On Sale 8/7

IT'S SPIDEY TIME!

Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin as they team up with heroic friends and face-off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more! This new monthly comic features easy-to-read stories starring Peter, Gwen, and Miles from SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS: MY FIRST COMIC READER, perfect for young Spidey fans of all ages. Readers will also love testing their super smarts and skills with loads of fun bonus activities! SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art and Cover by ARIANNA FLOREAN

On Sale 9/4

OLD FOES, NEW TRICKS! Teenage super hero Spider-Man has enough on his plate keeping New York City safe from the likes of Electro and Tombstone – but when you add in his life as high-schooler Peter Parker, things get REALLY stressful. Luckily, Spidey's got web-shooters, Spider-Sense, some super-friends, and a knack for creative problem-solving on his side!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #7

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

"WAR OF THE KINGDOMS" STARTS HERE!

While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight… And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

ULTIMATES #3

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

INTRODUCING…THE SHE-HULK!

The Ultimates search for a means of destroying the Maker's most powerful pawn, the Hulk! And in the process they uncover an army of Hulks hidden away from the world… with She-Hulk at the helm!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX!

Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #6

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

THE ACTION-PACKED FINALE OF THE FIRST ARC!

Armor, Maystorm and the rest of the team hunt down the mysterious shadow! But is this group of scrappy teens prepared to face true darkness? And don't miss the reveal of the final member of the group on the last page!

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 (OF 5)

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 – RED BAND EDITION #1 (OF 5)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by GREG CAPULLO

On Sale 8/21

Capullo and Hickman pit Wolverine against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down, including Sabretooth, Omega Red, Deadpool, and more. He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And Logan only has one thought on his mind: revenge!

MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Written by RYAN NORTH, ALAN DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, IMAN VELLANI, SABIR PIRZADA, STEVE SKROCE & MORE

Art by ALAN DAVIS, STEVE SKROCE, JOSH CASSARA, STEPHEN BYRNE, KAKU YUJI, & CARLO PAGULAYAN

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

On Sale 8.28

Discover how history will remember your favorite heroes and their legendary exploits in this daring trip to the 85th century! In the far future, exploits of the heroes of the Marvel Age are the stuff of legend, half remembered but still celebrated! Come with us now on a tour of the greatest museum in all the cosmos, in which the few surviving relics of those bygone days have been assembled. Each piece tells a unique story – about the Contest of Champions and how it wrought an end to the Age of Heroes, about the greatest triumph of Ms. Marvel, and the final, secret exploit of Excalibur! And more!

VENOM WAR #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by IBAN COELLO

Foil Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

LAST VENOM STANDING!

The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! It's a Battle for the 'Biote like you've never seen!

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 (OF 3)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by LEIRIX

THE VENOMOUS BLACK WIDOW!

Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the Black Widow: Venomous one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program…but she isn't the only one! Natasha's old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case!

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

DEAD OR ALIVE? OR BOTH?

As the two Venoms face off, a darker strain of symbiote has slithered across New York City…one that can reanimate the dead and turn the living into an engine of mindless hunger with just one bite! That's right – zombie symbiotes making symbiote zombies! And you thought they liked eating brains before!

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

YOU CAN'T HAVE WAR WITHOUT CARNAGE!

As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? It's a new chapter of Carnage just as blood soaked as you would hope!

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

Written by COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by GREG LAND

THE SPIDER-MAN IN BLACK!

Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote…but they're forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black…PETER PARKER! That's right – Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he's liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG!

VENOM #36

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art and Cover by CAFU

VENOM WAR RAGES ON!

As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war breaks out, another Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. And he's an OLDER Dylan Brock. That's right – OLD MAN VENOM is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War – starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man's history!

