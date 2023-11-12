Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: frazer brown, harrogate, Tales From The Quarantine, thought bubble

Frazer Brown's Tales From The Quarantine, in Print at Thought Bubble?

Tales From The Quarantine appeared in print at Thought Bubble. Or did it really? There was certainly unofficial merch available at the show.

Article Summary The elusive print copy of Tales From The Quarantine surfaced at Thought Bubble 2023. Though not really.

Creators previously donated work for the charity anthology,

Mock-up versions amused fans, along with tales of Frazer Brown's promises.

Merchandise featuring Brown's emails became a novel way to mock the saga.

It was a year ago that we first posted an article wondering where Frazer Brown's charity fundraising comic book anthology Tales From The Quarantine was. Back then, he was promising that it would be out for Christmas. Tales From The Quarantine is an anthology of comics work, provided free by creators to raise money for the Hero Initiative and help comic book creators, especially those affected by the pandemic and lockdown. Many comic book creators, high and low profile, had created and donated pages to appear in the anthology… but then it was late. Really late.

Fraser Brown, theatre producer, put this down to a mixture of technical issues, waiting for comic creators to send in the work, his own health issues, and issues with printing and publishing, but promised Bleeding Cool that the book would be shipped out as planned. Bleeding Cool had our doubts; post office strikes were coming as well as the usual Christmas rush, but we thought mid-January would be reasonable given Fraser's expressed timeline. It wasn't. It also wasn't out by March either. A digital edition was eventually released, but that too was criticised, and as for the print publications and the charity donations, there was no sign. Frazer Brown had still been present on social media through his company, Red Cabin Comics, and still promises fulfilment, but had also been promising a countdown to something for yesterday. The kick-off of Thought Bubble.

The day came, and suddenly, there it was! A print version of Tales From The Quarantine, at table C35 in the Redshirt Hall at Thought Bubble 2023 in Harrogate.

Although the price was a little steep. £37,000 for what may well be the only print copy on the planet.

Sadly, it was not to be, of course, a mocked-up version of Judge Dredd Megazine with a new cover, from these scamps. Glass City and The BrewGooders podcast. Who have now promised to credit Bleeding Cool for all the news they take from our website to comment on!

Pop by their stall at C35, get some comics, and pose with the valuable item.

But this was not the only Tales From The Quarantine presence at Thought Bubble. There was merchandise as well. Using Frazwr Brown's self-announced film directing catchphrase as well.

Front and back, with Frazer's own emails preserved in cloth form.

At Thought Bubble this weekend, the anger had subsided to mere mockery. Which was a little more suitable for Remembrance Sunday, I guess. It seems that the comic creators of Britain, many of whom created and dominated their work for free to Tales From The Quarantine and have seen neither hide nor hair, will never, ever forget. As for what Frazer Brown promised for yesterday?

No, beats me as well. Anyone?

