Fred Perry's Gold Digger Universe in Antarctic's April 2025 Solicits

Fred Perry launches the Gold Digger System Universe with Tifanny & Charlotte in Antarctic Press' April 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Fred Perry continues Gold Digger with a new System Universe in April 2025.

Tifanny & Charlotte embark on a 4-issue adventure in another world.

Ninja High School hits a milestone with its spectacular 200th issue.

Kamen America confronts challenges in a diverse superhero saga.

Gold Digger may have come to an end with its 300th issue. But Fred Perry is finding a way to continue the story, launching the Gold Digger System Universe in Antarctic Press' April 2025 solicits and solicitations, with Tifanny & Charlotte On Another World, still written and drawn by Fred Perry. As the first in a series of 4-issue short stories as "a fresh start with all-new stories starring the next generation." While Ben Dunn's Ninja High School reaches #200.

TIFANNY & CHARLOTTE ON ANOTHER WORLD #1 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB251372

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

LAUNCHING THE GOLD DIGGER "SYSTEM UNIVERSE"!

NEW WORLDS TO EXPLORE WITH THE NEXT GENERATION!

Fred Perry and A.P. present the first in a series of 4-issue short stories taking place in Gold Digger's new "System Universe," a fresh start with all-new stories starring the next generation!

Harpy adventurer Charlotte Pinser awakens on another world, unable to remember how she got there. Her only clues are fuzzy recollections and a strange mental "status pop-up." With the entire planet alerted to her intrusion, she has to figure things out fast! Fortunately, her best friend, were-cheetah Tifanny 'Gia is on the way, but will she arrive in time?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #200 CVR A BEN DUNN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB251376

FEB251377 – NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #200 CVR B FRED PERRY

(W) Alfred Perez, Ben Dunn (A / CA) Ben Dunn

THE GODFATHER OF AMERICAN MANGA'S SEMINAL SERIES! LANDMARK 200TH ISSUE! FAMILY FUTURES AND COMIC CON CHAOS! As D-Kay gets the upper hand, Petunia and the Cosmic Galacticon are in danger! Can Roger and the mysterious and curious Dr. Pooh save them in time? Or will Petunia's amazing intellect and powers be used for evil? Plus, a secret concerning Professor Steamhead is finally revealed! See it in this amazing 200th-anniversary issue of the world's FIRST and longest-running American Manga title!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

KAMEN AMERICA PATRIOT DREAM CVR A TIMOTHY LIM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB251373

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timothy Lim (CA) Timonthy Lim

AMERICAN HENSHIN HEROINE! DIVERSE MASKED WARRIORS FIGHTING FOR A "KAMEN" CAUSE! Kamen America and her friends venture towards an uncertain future! Carly has to come to terms with the loss of a loved one and the media's hammering at her shattered public persona. While she marches onwards, the manipulative Cynthia Prestige sets her own plans in motion-but can she trust Zener Techno after the events of the last saga? And how does the anarchic street gang Madd Shadou play a role in all of this?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

KAMEN AMERICA PATRIOT DREAM CVR B FISHINE CHEN

CRITTER #8 CVR A FICO OSSIO

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB251368

FEB251369 – CRITTER #8 CVR B SOUSA VAR

(W) Tom Hutchinson (A / CA) Fico Ossio

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE! Second Name, Second Costume, Second Life for Second-Best Superhero! First-Try Failure is Not the End! Critter is now a full-fledged member of Purrrfection, but do they actually help their city, or just look for the paparazzi to get them on the next magazine cover? In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

SCREAM QUEENS SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB251370

Do you want to sketch up a story of a sultry sir or siren pursued by evil, but you're desperately cornered by the killer Creative Block or deadly Deadline? Feeling hopeless terror when confronted by the vast emptiness of the blank page? Don't panic! Arm yourself with art supplies and reference material, find a safe spot (with food and water!), and hack those fears to pieces! Emerge victorious as the Final Girl/Boy/Other of the horror tale of your dreams!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

PLANET COMICS #34

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB251371

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Stefano Bonora

DIMENSION-HOPPER SEEKS TO SAVE SELF AND DOOM HIS DOUBLE! STRUGGLE FOR SURVIVAL IN A SPACE PRISON! "Like a Shadow Before Me" (Jonathan Chance, Rafael Lanhellas), "Space Dump" (Marcello Bondi, Marco Emilio Bonaccini, Stefano Bonora), "The Prey" (Dan Johnson, Joey Martinez)

"Like a Shadow Before Me" (Jonathan Chance, Rafael Lanhellas): In this sneaky, bleak doppelgänger tale, one second before his death, a man escapes existence to our reality and seeks to find his other "self" to trade places with permanently. "Space Dump" (Marcello Bondi, Marco Emilio Bonaccini, Stefano Bonora): Sentenced criminal Jared Nesky is sent to the outer space prison known only as the Space Dump. There he will spend the rest of his life doing everything he can to survive both the guards and the inmates. "The Prey" (Dan Johnson, Joey Martinez): Two young boys encounter a woman from beyond the stars who is on the run from a hideous alien determined to capture her.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

KAIJU COOKING #3

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB251375

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Hiroshi Kanatani

RESTAURANT OWNER TURNS DISASTER INTO DINNER! COOKING CLASSES FROM KAIJU CONNOISSEUR! Time for the third course of Coaraptor creator Hiroshi Kanatani's monster meal manga! Haruka Ohara, owner and chief cook of Giant Monster Meals, has her hands full with more than just a literal mountain of monster meat this time. The sexy local food safety inspector is here, ready to shove her ample…nose into Haruka's business and shut her down if need be!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

I GOT 99 ISSUES T/S SM-3XL

ANTARCTIC PRESS

FEB251378

(A) Austin Rogers

Gotta fix a hole, make my series whole.

eBay lead's cold and the shops are closed.

If you grew up cravin' that weekly dose,

You'd be celebratin' satin' them completionist woes.

Got collection gaps? I feel for ya, son.

I got 99 issues, but I'm missing #1.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

