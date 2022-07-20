Fred Van Lente & William Shakespeare's Jennifer Blood Spinoff Comic

Fred Van Lente is writing a new Jennifer Blood spinoff one-shot for Dynamite Entertainment, Jennifer Blood Presents: Giulietta Romeo: Hitwoman, reimaging the William Shakespeare play, The Tempest, just a lot more bang-bangy. No named artist yet, but I'm sure that will drop with the upcoming solicitations for October 2022.

After his recent run on the exciting new Jennifer Blood series and the anticipated upcoming Ninjettes, writer Fred Van Lente is taking his bombshell hitwoman antagonist out on her own with the help of the Bard. Jennifer Blood Presents: Giulietta Romeo: Hitwoman is a pulse-pounding one-shot starring the breakout character that fans have been clamoring to see more of.

Slamming her way out of the pages of the recent Jennifer Blood: Bloodlines series, Italian assassin Giulietta Romeo stars in "La Tempesta," a noirish reimagining of the William Shakespeare play The Tempest. Giulietta is being extradited to Italy after the events of the "Bountiful" storyline when her plane is shot down over a remote island in the Atlantic, a former Nazi stronghold that is now the tiny kingdom of a man named Prospero, a former duke of the Naples mobs. His brother, the man who usurped his position, was being extradited on that same plane, and Giulietta finds herself in the middle of a gory blood feud and fighting for her life against Prospero's monstrous servants, Caliban and Ariel.

"I think all readers will really love the Hot New Crime Writer of 2022, William "Bloody Billy" Shakespeare," joked Van Lente. "I'm just the vessel that is bringing the island mob vengeance saga La Tempesta to life."

Jennifer Blood was originally the creation of Garth Ennis and told the story of Jessica Blute, who was born into a brutal crime family and tried to escape it by faking her own death. But when her new life was destroyed by the mob, she took on the guise of Jennifer Blood to get revenge. In the recent relaunch of the series by Van Lente and Vincenzo Federici, the title and carnage passed down to a new generation as a new Jennifer Blood took on the city of Bountiful where the worst of the mob were being protected after joining witness protection. Giulietta Romeo was the main antagonist of the new Jennifer Blood and now gets her own one-shot.