FREE: The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers #1 by Tom Peyer & Jamal Igle

Ahead of Ahoy's publication of The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers TPB by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle, Bleeding Cool has the full first issue for free

ong This February, Ahoy Comics' multiverse comic returns with a third volume by the original creative team with The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers TPB by Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle with Juan Castro from Ahoy Comics, collecting The Wrong Earth: We Could be Heroes #1-2 and The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers #1-5. And ahead of publication next week, Bleeding Cool has the entirety of the first issue of Dead Ringers below…

WRONG EARTH DEAD RINGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR A IGLE
AHOY COMICS
JAN241283
(W) Tom Peyer (A) Juan Castro (A/CA) Jamal Igle
AHOY's acclaimed multiverse comic returns for a new five-issue run by the original creative team! Dragonflyman and Stinger are back where they belong, on campy Earth-Alpha-but Earth-Omega's gritty Dragonfly and Stinger II are now trapped there too. Will their vigilante violence infect the planet's innocent, code-approved culture? And what happens when two heroes want to share Dragonflyman's civilian identity, billionaire Richard Fame? The agonizing answers will shake Fortune City to its foundations!In Shops: Mar 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

The Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers Paperback by Tom Peyer, Jamal Igle, and Juan Castro will be published on the 18th of February, 2025 for $18.99

