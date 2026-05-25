Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: g.i. joe, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Leonardo is Snake Eyes with Playmates' New TMNT x G.I. Joe Figure

Two iconic worlds collide as Playmates finally debuts their previously teased Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe collaboration

Article Summary Playmates launches a TMNT x G.I. Joe crossover with Leonardo reimagined as Snake Eyes in a bold 4.5-inch mashup.

TMNT Leonardo features 23 points of articulation, Snake Eyes-inspired armor, twin katanas, and an ooze-y blaster.

The Real Reptilian Heroes line blends classic TMNT style with G.I. Joe attitude, with Cobra-inspired Foot Clan teased.

TMNT x G.I. Joe Leonardo as Snake Eyes is up for pre-order now at $17.99 ahead of a planned Q3 2026 release.

History is being made once more as two iconic 80s franchises collide into one mighty collaboration. Despite Playmates not currently having the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle license, they have one more release up their sleeves! Say hello to the Real Reptilian Heroes as G.I. Joe and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle universes become one for this new collection. Coming in at roughly 4.5" tall, Leonardo is taking up the mantle of Snake Eyes in this impressive line that will have you saying Cowabunga Joe or Yo Turtles!

Leo is fully articulated and will include a brand new fusion design as he gets new Snake Eyes armor. Both characters are nicely combined as Leo's color and belt get a Snake Eyes upgrade, with the mask, ooze-y blaster, and dual katanas returning. As a TMNT fan and a lover of G.I. Joe, these figures will fit perfectly in either collection, and be on the lookout for the Foot Clan taking on the role of Cobra! The Snake Eyes Leonardo TMNT x G.I. Joe figure is already up for pre-order for $17.99 with a Q3 2026 release. Cowabunga Joe!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe Leonardo as Snake Eyes

"Two of the most iconic properties in action figure history join forces for the first time! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Hasbro's G.I. JOE collide in this all-new collectible figure mashup that celebrates a shared legacy of heroism, attitude, and larger-than-life adventures! The Snake Eyes x Leo figure is designed to include both G.I. JOE and TMNT characteristics, with highly detailed sculpting and decoration. With 23 points of articulation, this figure is highly articulated and comes equipped with his iconic twin katanas and an ooze-y blaster, making him ready for action-packed poses."

Product Features

4.5 inches (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Collaboration between the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x G.I. Joe

23 Points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Leonardo as Snake Eyes figure

Twin katanas

Ooze-y blaster

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