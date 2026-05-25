Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees

Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees Info Revealed for Dead by Daylight

More details have been revealed about Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees being added to Dead by Daylight as the latest killer

Article Summary Dead by Daylight adds Jason Voorhees as its 10th anniversary Killer, with PTB access May 26 and full launch June 16, 2026.

Jason’s Omnipresent Evil lets him vanish, move faster, and reappear at pallets, vaults, and walls to ambush Survivors.

Improvised Carnage gives Jason throwable map debris that can stagger Survivors or pin injured targets against walls.

The Dead by Daylight Jason Chapter also launches themed outfits, including Backwoods Terror, Death Forsaken, and Depths of Despair.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise would be the next iconic horror film villain added to Dead by Daylight. Today, Behaviopur Interactive has revealed the finer details of what players can expect from the slasher as he will be added to the game over the next few weeks. The team has released new details about how Jason's powers will work within their universe, as he will be able to appear and disappear around the map as part of his abilities, while also being somewhat of a surprise nuisance to players, appearing in the most inopportune times. But his attacks and kills will be creative to see.

Jason will be added to the Steam test servers on May 26, giving you a few weeks to see how he plays while the team irons out any glitches and kinks, with his eventual release on June 16, 2026. We have more info from the developers below, along with a few images of a few different looks for the character that will be coming out over time.

Jason Voorhees is The Slasher in Dead by Daylight

For a game that prides itself on uniting every corner of the horror landscape under a single foggy sky, there may be no better way to ring in 10 years of Dead by Daylight than Jason's arrival. From the moment the unstoppable machete-wielding maniac enters a Trial, his imposing presence can be felt across every inch of the map, forcing Survivors to second-guess their decisions as Jason may be lurking where he's least expected. Since the game's debut in 2016, players never stopped asking for him, and the team never gave up on making his inclusion a reality.

"There was never a question that our 10th Anniversary Chapter couldn't just be big – it needed to be something really special," shares Sr. Creative Director, Dave Richard. "When we started to see a path to finally making this partnership a reality for our 10th, we knew then the perfect Jason moment had come. We're just thrilled the stars aligned, and we were able to work with the great folks at Jason Universe to deliver this for our players on such a major milestone for Dead by Daylight."

"Our fans have wanted Jason to enter The Fog since Dead by Daylight launched," says Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President at Horror, Inc. "We're thrilled to help make the game's 10th anniversary celebration even more special for fans, and can't wait for players to experience the killer new skins and gameplay that only Jason can deliver. Dead by Daylight has always been about nightmare horror stories, and Jason adds a new chapter we hope players will enjoy."

Omnipresent Evil

Jason's Power is split into two distinct components, the first being Omnipresent Evil—a stealth-based ability that encapsulates the Killer's knack for popping up in unexpected places to catch his victims off guard. Activating Omnipresent Evil causes Jason to vanish from the Map entirely, allowing him to move at increased speed while giving Survivors zero clues as to his whereabouts. While invisible, Jason can track his prey through faint visual cues like footsteps, predicting their movements and positioning himself perfectly for maximum effect.

To reappear, Jason targets key environmental points such as Pallets, Vault points, and breakable walls—bursting back into action with explosive force. For added effect, these sudden appearances can destroy breakable obstacles around him and trigger screams from nearby prey. Survivors will have to contend with the tension that comes from suddenly losing track of Jason (he was right behind me…) and knowing a vicious attack could be waiting just around the bend.

Improvised Carnage

The second half of Jason's Power taps into his signature creativity when it comes to kills, utilizing the items available in his environment. Scattered throughout the Map are containers filled with makeshift projectiles—fragments of Lockers, broken Generator parts, shattered Pallets, even Hooks. Jason can pick up and throw these items with devastating force, turning familiar elements of The Entity's Realm into deadly weapons.

Unlike other ranged Killers, each projectile must be gathered individually and will only be replenished the next time Jason enters Omnipresent Evil, adding a layer of strategy to their use. A successful hit will stagger Survivors, but under the right conditions, Jason can also score some welcome style points. If an injured Survivor is struck near a wall, they'll be pinned in place—left helpless and suspended until Jason mercilessly strides up to claim them.

Style and Slaughter

Launching alongside the Chapter is the Jason Collection, featuring a range of Outfits that pay homage to his legacy while being reimagined in ways only The Fog could shape. Jason's default Outfit presents the unmistakable icon from Jason Universe, originally designed by horror legend Greg Nicotero: a 13-holed hockey mask, machete, and weather-beaten clothing worn through countless kills. Additional exclusive Outfits are also available. Backwoods Terror trades Jason's jacket for a flannel and suspenders, and his machete for a heavy axe. Death Forsaken offers a grotesque incarnation with decayed features, exposed bone, and a shovel in hand, while Jason's Depths of Despair Outfit sees him emerging from the depths, a vision of terror covered head-to-toe in barnacles, coral, and seaweed.

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