Posted in: Comics | Tagged: friends, Matthew Perry

Friends: Max Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Collections & More

Max is celebrating 30th anniversary of Friends with special collections and featurettes; series creators discuss Matthew Perry's passing.

Can it be 30 years already? That's right, and Max has put together specially curated collections of Friends episodes to celebrate the hit NBC sitcom and the day when Courteney Cox's Monica, Jennifer Aniston's Rachel, Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe, David Schwimmer's Ross, Matt LeBlanc's Joey, and the late Matthew Perry's Chandler first hit our screens. In honor of the show's 10-year run, fans can check out the following collections: The Most Watched Episodes; Chandler Bing, the King of One-Liners (Best of Chandler); How YOU Doin'? (Best of Joey); We Were On A Break (Ross and Rachel Highlights); On Monica's Menu (Best of Monica); Friendsgiving (Thanksgiving Episodes); Phoebe Buffay, AKA Regina Phalange (Best of Phoebe); and The One With The Celebrity Guest.

Along with the curated collections, the streamer's celebration will also include interviews with the show's creative time over the course of three special featurettes: "Friends From the Start," which explores the development of the show, casting for it, and the challenges that arose in the early years; "When Friends Become Family," which dives into the inspiration and development of some of the most iconic and memorable moments from the show; and "The Legacy of Friends," which examines bringing the long-running series to an end, its ongoing pop culture influence, and lasting legacy.

During a conversation with NBC's TODAY interviewer Joe Fryer, series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and executive producer Kevin Bright opened up about how the series came to be, the impact that it had across the pop culture landscape, and how the loss of Perry has made for celebrating the 30th anniversary "a little fraught" for everyone involved. "When the six of them got on stage together, I literally got a chill up my spine and thought, 'This is special,'" Kauffman shared about how it felt watching the ensemble work.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!