From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con October 2022 To The Other

We made it! The Elizabeth Line was swift and has definitely transformed the MCM London Comic Con experience forever, as folk can journey to London's West End in less than twenty minutes, which is often longer than it takes to stand in a line at the Fox pub or the Novotel.

And the cosplayers who have usually chosen the DLR or cable car to get to the show seem to have taken to the Elizabeth Line on the Friday as well, which is new. The line still isn't open on the Sunday which will be a pain at the end of the show. Tickets have sold out for tomorrow but are still available for the Sunday.

And we got in with the rest of the Premium ticket holders before the full doors opened at noon to give you a look at the show from One Side Of The Show To The Other in video form as is traditional around these parts, without all the crowds who are currently with us. So welcome to From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con To The Other, October 2022 Edition, from an hour or so ago…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.