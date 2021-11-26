I'll Be On Three Panels At San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition

Gotta catch them all… at San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition. I'll be on the first panel of the day tomorrow, The Black Panel at 2pm. Yes, I know. Then it's Saturday's first panel of the day, Everyone's A Critic at 10am. And finally, on Sunday, the How To Get News Coverage panel at 11am.

The Black Panel 25

The Black Panel has been an annual event at Comic-Con for over two decades. The panel has welcomed some of the biggest names in pop culture media. After a two-year absence, it returns to a changed America, as always hosted by Michael Davis (writer/artist; co-founder, Milestone), with John Jennings, Jason Medley, Joe Phillips, Bill Duke, Danielle Hobbs, and special surprise guests.

Room 5AB. Nov 26, 2021 2:00 pm -3:30 pm

Everyone's a Critic: Being a Pop-Culture Journalist in an Online Age

The past decade has seen an explosion in the scope of journalism, from the rise of citizen journalism to blogging to vloggers, podcasters, and online-only news sources. This panel of critics, journalists, and reaction hosts will include Alan Ng (FilmThreat), Bill Watters (Nerdbot, ScreenRant), Danielle Broadway (Black Girl Nerds, LA Times), Jason Bennett (PopCultHQ), Rich Johnston (Bleeding Cool) and John Nguyen (Nerd Reactor), and will discuss the roles new media play between their readers and the industries and communities they serve. Topics will include varying levels of informality versus classic ideas of professionalism, show-specific outlets versus general news sites, and more.Room 9. Saturday, Nov 27, 2021 10:00 am – 11:00 am

How to Get News Coverage – Small press publishers: What makes the difference between an item that will get news coverage, previews, and interviews and what doesn't? A lot of publishers have no idea what to submit to the press, how to submit it, and why they are being overlooked for coverage. Comics journalist Rik Offenberger (First Comics News, Archie Comics) moderates this panel on just what it takes to get coverage, with the comic journalists themselves telling you what they are looking for in your submission. Panelists include, in alphabetical order, Tim Chizmar (Fangoria, co-chair of the Horror Writers Association. First Comics News), Kallie Chris (Conversations with the Void), Glenn Hauman (Comic Mix), Jez Ibelle (First Comics News, Geek-a-pedia), Rich Johnston (Bleeding Cool), Jason LiVecchi (NBC News), and Rob Salkowitz (ICv2, Forbes).

Along with independent comic creators Michael Kingston (Headlock Comics) and Josh Waldrop (Red Gorilla Comics) who explain what worked for them and what to avoid when looking for press coverage. Find out what it takes to self-promote your project and make a significant impact on your ability to sell your comics project. Room: 9 Sunday, 11/28/21, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM,