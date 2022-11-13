From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2022 To The Other

As is traditional, From One Side Of The Show To The Other – Thought Bubble 2022 Edition. Taken yesterday as the doors opened for Thought Bubble 2022, a quick walk around the three main halls of Thought Bubble, forgetting of course that there was a fourth hall, with panels, cosplay, and signings. This is the main stuff though, three halls stuffed to the brim, with comic books, comic creators and the like. I also met people who told me the only reason they were exhibiting at the show was from these very videos, as juddery, blurred and headache-inducing as they are. But that just helps convey the whole convention experience!

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!