Fumio Obata Sells Taki's Belt Graphic Novel To HarperAlley

Taki's Belt by Fumio Obata is a new middle-grade contemporary graphic novel about a boy named Taki who takes up martial arts lessons when his classmates begin bullying him. But when things start to get out of hand and new friendships are on the line, Taki must figure out what strength truly mean. Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley has acquired world rights to Taki's Belt which will be published in the autumn of 2024. Fumio Obata's agent Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency brokered the deal.

Fumio Obata is a comic book artist/graphic novelist/illustrator/lecturer at the University of Gloucestershire, whose latest book Just So Happens is with Jonathan Cape out now. Fumio was born in Tokyo and grew up with the manga and anime cultures of the 1970s and '80s. In 1991 he moved to the UK, studied BA Illustration at Glasgow School of Art and obtained a Master's degree in Communication Design from Royal College of Art in London.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.