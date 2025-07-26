Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged:

Furrlough #200 in Antarctic Press October 2025 Solicits

Tiffany And Charlotte, Teether, Dog Supreme, The Toy Box Guardians and Furrlough #200 in Antarctic Press October 2025 solicitations

Big launches and milestone issues from Antarctic Press in their October 2025 solicits and solicitations. With the big anthropomorphic comic Furrlough reaching #200, Tiffany And Charlotte: On Another World #1 and #2 from Fred Perry, Teether: Parental Guidance #1 by David Hutchison, Dog Supreme #1 by Joe Wolfe and Eric Perez Garcia, and The Toy Box Guardians #1 by Ben Dunn, Todd Matthy, and Abhranil Neogy.

Tifanny and Charlotte: On Another World #1

WRITER AND ARTIST: FRED PERRY

COVER A: FRED PERRY

COVER B: LUNAR EXCLUSIVE VARIANT ($9.99)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T | $4.99

Fred Perry and A.P. present the first in a series of 4-issue short stories taking place in Gold Digger's new "System Universe," a fresh start with all-new stories starring the next generation! Harpy adventurer Charlotte Pinser awakens on another world, unable to remember how she got there. Her only clues are fuzzy recollections and a strange mental "status popup." With the entire planet alerted to her intrusion, she has to figure things out fast! Fortunately, her best friend, were-cheetah Tifanny 'Gia, is on the way, but will she arrive in time?

Tifanny and Charlotte: On Another World #2

WRITER AND ARTIST: FRED PERRY

COVER A: FRED PERRY

COVER B: LUNAR EXCLUSIVE VARIANT ($9.99)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T | $4.99

Tifanny has come to rescue Charlotte and bring her home, but Charlotte's banishment to a low-vibration corner of omnispace has her trapped, and she can't return until she's finished an unknown quest! And to make matters worse, she is discovered by the fiendish and extra-mean priestess of the all-powerful demi-urge ruling the realm! Epic battles, fearsome enemies and new friends appear as Tiffy journeys with Charlotte, lost in another realm!

Furrlough #200

WRITERS: JD CALDERON, JASON DUBE, DANNY FERBERT, JOHN HOLLAND

ARTISTS: DAPHNE LAGE, JASON DUBE, DANNY FERBERT, RON WILBER

COVER A: HOLLY DAUGHTREY

COVER D: LUNAR EXCLUSIVE VARIANT ($9.99)

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T | $4.99

The longest-running anthropomorphic title in American comics has reached its landmark achievement! "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest" (JD Calderon, Daphne Lage): Cromwell's failed search for the missing prince leads to a meeting with his cousin, whom he hopes might be able to help. "Blinth" (Jason Dube): Arriving in the Netherworld, Blinth and Hades face a vast horde of demon warriors, while a stronger menace lies in wait. "Oddysee of Pal" (Danny Ferbert): Pal has found his way to Olympia, but will he be able to reach his father? "Lizards" (John Holland, Ron Wilber): Dweezil's attempt to wow his pop with his mechanics goes awry. Then, Marion convinces him to take her out for a night of music, and she meets someone. When Mel discovers there is a $200,000,000 contract on Versema, she chases the moneyman while her sister dodges bullets.

Punchline #16

WRITER: BILL WILLIAMS

ARTIST: RENEE WISE

COVER A: RENEE WISE

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T | $4.99

When Mel discovers there is a $200,000,000 contract on Versema, she chases the moneyman while her sister dodges bullets.

Kaiju Cooking #4

WRITER AND ARTIST: HIROSHI KANATANI

COVER A: HIROSHI KANATANI

COVER B: LUNAR EXCLUSIVE VARIANT FOIL EDITION ($9.99)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED E | ACTION ADVENTURE | $4.99

RESTAURANT OWNER TURNS DISASTER INTO DINNER! COOKING CLASSES FROM KAIJU CONNOISSEUR! As part of our 40th anniversary, we're celebrating one of the premier powerhouses that's kept us on the shelves for so long, the one and only Fred Perry! We'll be diving deep into the secret stashes and covert caches of vintage (read: embarrassingly old) stories, sketches and more to relive classic moments and see how far he and we have come!

Fred Perry Treasure Vault #1

WRITER AND ARTIST: FRED PERRY

COVER A: FRED PERRY

COVER C: LUNAR EXCLUSIVE VARIANT ($19.99)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T+ | $9.99

As part of our 40th anniversary, we're celebrating one of the premier powerhouses that's kept us on the shelves for so long, the one and only Fred Perry! We'll be diving deep into the secret stashes and covert caches of vintage (read: embarrassingly old) stories, sketches and more to relive classic moments and see how far he and we have come!

Fred Perry Treasure Vault #2

WRITER AND ARTIST: FRED PERRY

COVER A: FRED PERRY

COVER C: LUNAR EXCLUSIVE VARIANT ($19.99)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T+ | $9.99

Call us Scrooge McDuck, because one dive into the vault just wasn't enough! We continue celebrating one of the premier powerhouses that's kept us on the shelves for so long, the one and only Fred Perry! Once again, we'll be raiding the secret stashes and covert caches of vintage stories, sketches and more to relive classic moments and see how far he and we have come!

Punchline Digest Vol. 1

WRITER: BILL WILLIAMS

ARTIST: MATTHEW WELDON

COVER ARTIST: MATTHEW WELDON

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 128 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T | $19.99

Collects: Punchline #1-5. After decades of wearing a cape and protecting the city of Seaholm, Mel is forced to retire and train her replacement. The new cape in town is Jessie, a teenager who is different from Mel in almost every way. Together, they chase the other super-types from Mel's past, leading to a brutal confrontation with the monster called Sawtooth. The first five issues of Bill Williams and Matt Weldon's seminal superhero series, now condensed to pack more punch(line)!

Teether: Parental Guidance #1

WRITER/ARTIST: DAVID HUTCHISON

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED M | $4.99

David Hutchison serves up another big bite of his hit eldritch horror series! Lost in the woods on a hunting trip, a man and his son encounter a mysterious girl living in the wild. When hideous creatures trap them in an abandoned cabin, a bloody fight for survival ensues as it becomes clear the girl and the creatures have an unknown connection…

Dog Supreme #1

WRITER: JOE WOLFE

ARTIST: ERIC PEREZ GARCIA

COVER ARTIST: BEN DUNN

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED M | $4.99

"I am who I am…the highest of stellar beings…I am chief and the authority of all the planets in the universe…I am paramount…I am sovereign." Meet the most powerful of all cosmic corgis, Dog Supreme, ruling in his own special, where none can question or doubt him—except maybe for one little girl.

Cocaine Kaiju Sketchbook White

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED E | $4.99

Got a lot of newfound energy (and maybe some recent movie-based inspiration), and you're not sure how to channel it? Grab yourself one of these top-quality sketchbooks, cut with—FROM the purest paper sources, roll up your…sleeves, and go to town! The next monster hit could be yours!

The Toy Box Guardians #1

WRITERS: BEN DUNN, TODD MATTHY

ARTISTS: ABHRANIL NEOGY, BEN DUNN

COVER A: BEN DUNN

COVER B: LUNAR EXCLUSIVE VARIANT ($9.99)

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T | $4.99

From another dimension, the souls of warriors have come in pursuit of an ancient enemy that has now entered our world. But to battle their foe, they need physical forms, and what their spirits find to inhabit…are children's toys. Now they must use these new bodies to protect the innocent as they fight the age-old evil! It's combat on an epic (3 3/4") scale, co-created and co-written by Antarctic Press founder and Ninja High School creator Ben Dunn!

Tomorrow Girl x Atomic Mouse #2

WRITERS: BEN DUNN, FER SOSA

ARTIST: FER SOSA

COVER A: BEN DUNN

COVER B: LUNAR EXCLUSIVE VARIANT ($9.99)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED T | $4.99

A spell gone wrong sends Tomorrow Girl to another world, where she meets its native hero, Atomic Mouse. The new allies must work together to stop an alien experiment run amok before it destroys an entire city!

Yor: The Hunter from the Future Vol. 1

WRITER: RAY COLLINS

ARTIST: JUAN ZANOTTO

COVER ARTIST: KELSEY SHANNON

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED M | $19.99

Collects Yor: The Hunter from the Future #1-4. In 1974, Argentinean master storytellers Ray Collins and Juan Zanotto created Henga el Cazador, known in the English-speaking world as Yor, the Hunter from the Future! An elegantly drawn pulp adventure on par with other classic barbarian stories, Yor's comic book saga has much richer detail and backstory than the legendary cult film, including deleted scenes and numerous twists and turns that will be all new for fans who know only of the movie! Throughout this classic, action-packed volume, Yor battles everything from dinosaurs to barbarians to flying saucers, all while protecting his lovely mate from peril. If you like your fantasy heroic—with a mighty dose of retro SF—then YOR'S THE MAN for you!

